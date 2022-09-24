Cruzeiro: Ronaldo says the title is mandatory and returns to collect the CBF award

photo: Reproduction Ronaldo TV Ronaldo congratulated the team, talked about the Serie B title and charged the CBF

Majority partner of the SAF do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo said that, after accession, the title of Serie B became an obligation of the team and returned to collect a prize from the CBF. These comments were made in a live on his Twitch channel, Ronaldo TV, this Friday night (23/9).



Two days after celebrating accession, Fenmeno, who witnessed Cruzeiro’s 3-0 victory over Vasco last Wednesday (21/9), in Mineiro, congratulated the team, but made a point of talking about the title of the Series B is a possible CBF award.

“Congratulations to our fans, a great party, our classification is well deserved. We’re going up to get the Serie B title, because everything we compete for, we have to go up to win. So it’s our obligation to get that title. And , maybe we will get some benefit with the CBF for next year”, said Ronaldo.

The majority partner of SAF Cruzeirense had already touched on this matter before. On August 15th, Ronaldo highlighted that he is claiming at CBF that the Serie B champion, in addition to directly entering the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, win the quotas of the previous phases, in order not to lose financially by starting forward.

This year, Raposa raised BRL 7.67 million in the knockout tournament, with BRL 2.77 million in the first two phases.