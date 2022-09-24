Cruzeiro should announce master sponsorship greater than Atlético, says PVC

It is clear that a few months ago the cruise has been thinking and working on the 2023 season, both on and off the field. With the club in Serie A, the chances of generating revenue increase, which is enhanced with the figure of Ronaldo Phenomenon at the head of the company – the expectation is to excel in some aspects, including the biggest rival.

According to journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, from Grupo Globo, in the coming weeks, SAF should close an agreement with a new master sponsorship. Currently, the brand that prints the most valuable space on the shirt is Supermercados BH, in an old relationship that even had funds in advance in past administrations.

Read more: Access marks successful year for Ronaldo’s companies

“Cruzeiro promises to announce in the coming weeks the third largest shirt sponsorship contract. This does not include Crefisa (Palmeiras), but would pay more than the betting site (Betano) in Atlético and Fluminense”, PVC said on the podcast “A Mesa “.

“This will help Cruzeiro to have a revenue of around R$ 300 million a year, which is little in Série A. If it is very lean, it will be able to be competitive. But it is also necessary to be creative, especially with Pedro Martins (soccer executive), under Paulo André (Director of Strategy), who will need to look at the market to have a good team and play a relevant role in Serie A”, he added.

According to him, Nazário, in addition to managing, also serves to attract money. “What is Ronaldo’s role in Cruzeiro’s SAF? Owner. In addition, he is a showcase, because a bet that is made from the beginning is that he calls money. His brand attracts investors”, he said.