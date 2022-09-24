Cyberpunk: Expendables – Read Netflix Anime Review

When the first season of Arcane came to an end, many subscribers to the Netflix wondered when streaming would deliver another spectacular experience like this. The answer now comes with Cyberpunk: Mercenariesanime based on the game Cyberpunk 2077. Divided into ten episodes, the first season captivates the viewer with spectacular visuals and the opportunity to contemplate how a dystopian society can degrade and self-destruct in the name of power and wealth.

In this world, we meet the protagonist David, the son of a nurse who works hard to maintain his son’s expensive studies at the main school of the violent Night City. The technological city is experiencing the height of market liberalism, where not having money is the same as having no place in the world. When mother and son have an accident and the young man sees her without access to the service she provides, he rebels and decides to improve himself with robotic parts. The item he implants, however, belonged to a mercenary who ends up accepting David into the cyberpunk criminal group.

Since the first moment, Cyberpunk: Mercenaries stands as a critic of the marketing thinking of profit above all. Technology takes the place of vegetation, with smart crosswalks but no bushes — at least not in the poorest places. On the outskirts, young people like David grow up with no perspective, and most improve themselves to commit illicit acts, like what happens to the protagonist in the third episode.

Focusing on telling a short and cohesive story already in the first season, Cyberpunk delivers a beginning, middle and a fateful end without leaving loose ends, but still validating the possibility of new stories related or derived from itself, as its creators intend. Even without so much time for lengthy developments, the episodes present the main characters intelligently, leaving gaps that can be filled by the viewer’s creativity.

The work is a collaboration between Netflix, the game’s developer, CD Project REDand the studio trigger, popular for delivering excellent animations, always with lots of colors and epic battles. As in previous work in Star Wars:Visions and promarein Cyberpunk: Mercenary the studio delivered an animation with excellence in both the CGI and the application of the lights, highlighting the futuristic aesthetic filled with neon of the city.

In addition to becoming one of the main references in terms of animation in the gaming universe, cyberpunk also enters the list of best original anime on Netflix. Streaming, which has been investing in the theme for some time, seems to have finally found a well-made anime franchise to call its own.

Running cautiously and without slipping, Cyberpunk: Mercenaries blends the excellence of Japanese animation with a story that understands its limits and strives to get right within them. Without leaving clear signs of a sequel, the anime could be the start of a major anthology series or even the first of many projects derived from the game’s universe. Even without new stories, the season delivers what it promises, with an epic and captivating experience for the viewer.