Dahmer victim’s family says they were ‘retraumatized’ with series

posted on 09/23/2022 15:57



(credit: Disclosure/Netflix)

Premiered this Thursday (22/9) the series Dahmer: An American Cannibal. The Netflix production that recalled the murders of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer between 1978 and 1991, however, caused outrage in the family of one of the victims.

Eric, the cousin of Errol Lindsey, who was killed at age 19 by the killer, revealed on social media that the series brought up the family’s trauma. “I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know the true crime media is huge but if you’re really curious about the victims my family (the Isbells) are disgusted by this show,” he began.

“It’s retraumatizing us over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”, he asked. Eric also commented on the repercussion of a scene from the series on Twitter, where users compared the production with real images of the trial in 1992.





“Recreating my cousin (Rita Isbell) having an emotional breakdown in court in front of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is insane,” he lamented.

Starred by Evan Peters, Dahmer: An American Cannibal shows the life of the killer who brutally killed 17 men between 1978 and 1991, when he was arrested. Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims were murdered through rape, necrophilia and cannibalism. The crimes were committed in Wisconsin, United States.