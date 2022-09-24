Datafolha: optimism about the future of the country’s economy reaches a record in the Bolsonaro government, with 53% | Economy

Data from the latest Datafolha survey, released this Saturday (24), show that the optimism rates of respondents with the country’s future economic situation and personnel are the highest recorded during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Half (53%) of voters believe that the country’s economic situation will improve in the coming months (33% in June), 26% believe that the situation will remain the same (29% in June). As for 14%, the situation should get worse (they were 34% in June).

The percentage of optimists is above the average among Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries: 58% believe that the economy will improve, 12% that it will get worse and 24% that it will remain the same.

When asked about their future expectations regarding their personal economic situation, 60% answered that it will improve in the coming months (47% in June); 30% considered that the situation will remain the same (35% in June); and 7% said the situation will get worse (up from 15% in June).

Three out of ten voters (28%) believe that the country’s economic situation has improved in recent months (up from 15% in June); 21% believe that the situation has remained the same (17% in June). As for 50%, the situation got worse (they were 67% in June).

The assessment that the country’s economy has improved was equal to the best rate of the Bolsonaro government, recorded in December 2019 (28%).

As for the assessment of the personal economic situation, 27% said that it had improved in recent months (20% were in June), 33% said it had remained the same (32% in June) and 39% said it had gotten worse (47% in June) .