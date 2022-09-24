Dawn is marked by party and formation of couples

Today’s dawn of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) was quite hectic! With a party that was talked about, the peons caused both inside and outside the headquarters: two new couples were formed, a new punishment for all participants and even beef between Pelé and Lucas.

Check out the early morning highlights below!

Tati + Thomaz and Kerline + Shay: shippam?

The weather warmed up at the second party of the reality show! During the event, Tati Zaqui and Thomaz Costa starred in a kiss like that. The scene shocked the other pedestrians, who were surprised by the sudden appearance of their colleagues.

It does not stop there! Kerline and Shay also shared kisses during the bash. After much insistence on the part of the businessman, the former BBB (TV Globo) surrendered to the charm of the former participant of “Marriage as Blind” (Netflix).

Ingrid’s new haircut

Ingrid also caused — a lot! — at the “bar dos horns” party. During the event, the influencer decided that she would cut her hair because, according to her, the ends were very dry.

The Farm 2022: Ingrid cuts her own hair at a party Image: Playback/PlayPlus

She went upstairs to the headquarters, took a pair of scissors from the bedroom and gave her locks a treat.

When they saw the scene, Deolane, Pétala, Bia, Strawberry Shortcake and Deborah interrupted the former “De Vacation with Ex” (MTV). The young woman tried to explain what had happened, saying, “I was just pulling out the dry ends.”

“Tomorrow, when we wake up, we’ll fix this, Ingrid,” Deolane said to the girl.

Ingrid vents about Tati

After the party — and with a new haircut — Ingrid vented to Deborah and said she’s very upset with Tati. The two discussed during the recording of the dynamic that will be shown on the program “Hora do Faro” (RecordTV) — which was not shown on PlayPlus, RecordTV’s pay-per-view.

The Farm 2022: Ingrid complains about Tati to Deborah Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“That doesn’t mean I’m going to stop liking them, but I feel bad, disappointed,” she said.

“I don’t want you to think like me. If I’m your friend, I want you to have your thoughts,” he continued.

I know that Ruivinha and Kerline are not upset, I already talked to them. But Tati I know is [chateada]. I like her a lot. She says she’s not mad because I’ve talked to people she doesn’t like, but I know she is. She’s looking at me differently and dropping hints. Ingrid

One more punishment in the house

During the night, Tiago, who was very excited and under the influence of alcohol after the party, broke the toy basketball hoop that is in the room. Therefore, everyone was penalized.

The Farm 2022: Peons take punishment and go 24 hours without coffee Image: Playback/PlayPlus

The production asked the participants to gather in the room — that way, everyone would be aware of the new punishment. Now, they will go 24 hours without coffee.

Petala and Strawberry Shortcake were the peons who were most affected by the punishment — the two complained to Tiago about what had happened, but soon after, they forgave the model.

Pele and Lucas bullshit

Before falling asleep, Pelé had a disagreement with Lucas due to a warning that the former “Carousel” (SBT) gave to some pedestrians.

The Farm 2022: Pele argues with Lucas in the living room Image: Playback/PlayPlus

At the time, Lucas wanted to sleep — so he could wake up on time for his tasks — but some participants were making too much noise. Pele, Iran, Tiago, Thomaz and André were quite agitated and talking loudly in the room.

The former “Carousel” asked his colleagues to be quiet, but Pelé did not interpret the request very well. According to the rapper, Lucas directed the scolding only for him and ignored the fact that other people were also messing up. Irritated by the situation, the singer decided to take satisfaction.

“I didn’t fight with you, I asked you to lie down,” Lucas countered. “But I didn’t do anything, bro,” said Pele.

“If you understand how a fight, I’m sorry. But I only talked to you”, justified Lucas.

“Okay, bro. But like, if you fight with one, fight with everyone who’s making fun”, scored the rapper.

“It’s ok, but when you said it, I was fine. Geral continued to joke and you didn’t say anything. Is it a lie? Why didn’t you also talk to Tiago, to Iran?”, concluded the singer, before turning around. back to the actor.

