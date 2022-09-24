Delegate says PF summit in Pará tried to interfere in arrest of pastor investigated for corruption in MEC | Policy

Deputy Vinícius Lima, responsible for the arrest of Pastor Arilton Moura in the Acesso Paid operation, stated in a statement that there was an attempt to interfere by the leadership of the Federal Police of Pará in the action.

Access Pago investigates allegations of influence peddling and corruption in the release of funds from the Ministry of Education. TV Globo had access to a statement from Lima.

In addition to Pastor Arilton Moura, former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and Pastor Gilmar Santos were arrested on the same day. According to complaints from mayors, Gilmar and Arilton promised to facilitate the release of education funds to municipalities in exchange for the purchase of bibles, cash bribes and even gold.

The PF is investigating whether authorities tried to interfere in the operation that arrested the former minister and the pastors.

Delegate investigating scandal at MEC wants to hear PF summit on alleged interference in Milton Ribeiro prison

Deputy Vinicius Lima reported that, shortly after arresting Arilton Moura, he took the pastor to a prison in Belém. According to the delegate, it was after that that the attempt to interfere began.

1 of 1 Former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, next to Pastor Arilton Moura, in image from November 2021 — Photo: Luis Fortes/MEC Former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, next to Pastor Arilton Moura, in image from November 2021 — Photo: Luis Fortes/MEC

Lima said that, shortly after 8 pm, the superintendent of the Federal Police in Pará, Fábio Andrade, called to ask him to remove Pastor Arilton Moura from the prison. Andrade wanted the pastor to be taken to the PF superintendence — so that Moura could spend the night there, and not in jail.

Also according to the testimony, shortly afterwards the PF superintendent in Pará commented to the delegate that he needed to notify about this transfer that same day to the director general of the Federal Police, Márcio Nunes, to the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, and that this would be passed on to President Jair Bolsonaro, because of the “complexity of the operation”.

Despite the request, the pastor was not transferred that night. He slept in the prison. The delegate reported in the deposition that he explained to the superintendent that, although the Federal Police have cells in the superintendence, they were not being used. He also argued that there were no trained personnel to monitor detainees. Therefore, according to Lima, the best thing was to keep the pastor in prison.

Arilton Moura was only taken from the prison to the superintendent the next day, to have a custody hearing. During this period in the PF, he remained in a room, not a cell, and was released hours later by court decision.

‘Collusion’ to obstruct investigation

The delegate who presides over the investigation into the attempts at interference, Bruno Calandrini, said in the inquiry that there was “intense movement” and “collusion between the PF administration in Brasília and Pará”.

According to Calandrini, this movement was observed in “acts of obstacles and interference, in theory, at the behest of the director general of the Federal Police, Minister of Justice and President of the Republic”, and that it was “a direct, voluntary and intentional action” by the superintendent Fabio Andrade and delegate Ronilson dos Santos, the second in the hierarchy of the PF in Pará.

Bruno Calandrini indicted Andrade and Ronilson and summoned them to testify in October.

The delegate also wants to hear members of the PF leadership about the alleged interference in the operation, such as Caio Rodrigo Pellim, director of the fight against organized crime, the institution’s “03”, and Rodrigo Bartolomeu, head of the PF superintendence in São Paulo.

Fabio Andrade, the PF superintendent in Pará, said that he ordered Arilton’s transfer to Brasília in accordance with the court decision, but that the delegate responsible for the arrest did not comply with the order.

Andrade reported that the delegate, without his knowledge, took Pastor Arilton to the prison. The superintendent also said that he asked that Arilton be removed from the prison so that he could be transferred to Brasília on the next available flight.

Fabio Andrade denied having told the delegate that he would need to give details of the arrest to the Minister of Justice and Bolsonaro.

PF delegate Ronilson dos Santos said he was surprised by the indictment, that he was not heard and that there was no privilege for the prisoner.

In a statement, the Federal Police said that it “strongly denies the allegations of alleged interference in the conduct of the work related to Operation Acesso Pago, as evidenced in the investigative investigation instituted, in which it investigated the alleged facts in an impartial and comprehensive manner”.

Former minister Milton Ribeiro’s lawyer stated that his client never committed any type of irregularity and that he always guided his public and private life in a correct, serious and reputable manner.

The defenses of Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos declined to comment.

The report also contacted the Ministry of Justice and Palácio do Planalto and was waiting for a response until the last update of this report.

More evidence of interference

The testimony of the delegate who arrested Pastor Arilton Moura is one of the main elements that support a request for arrest from the top of the Federal Police – which is under analysis by Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

It is not the first time that, in this case, there has been evidence of government interference for the benefit of those investigated.

One day after the operation, in June, police chief Bruno Calandrini said – in a letter to police colleagues – that there was interference in the conduct of the Milton Ribeiro case.

According to him, the former minister was not transferred to Brasília after being arrested, in Santos, due to a superior decision by the PF direction. The Justice determined that Milton should be interrogated in Brasília.

In that letter, Caladrini said that Milton’s transfer to the PF prison in São Paulo is a demonstration of interference in the conduct of the investigation. Therefore, he stated that he did not have investigative and administrative autonomy to conduct the police investigation of this case with independence and institutional security.

Further on, the delegate also states that Milton Ribeiro was treated with honors that do not exist in the law, despite the operational commitment of the Santos team that carried out the arrest.

On the day of the operation, Milton Ribeiro’s defense even asked that he not be taken to Brasília and that he hold the hearing remotely, from São Paulo. The judge in the case denied this request, but hours later a letter from the PF reached the judge alleging two reasons for not taking the prisoners to Brasília: lack of money and risk of exposing the prisoners.

The judge eventually accepted, but criticized the PF:

“Public bodies involved with public security must make the necessary efforts to comply with the legal determination, considering that Brazil is a State of Law, in which laws are applied to everyone, without distinction”, wrote the judge.

Among the elements that were analyzed during the investigation is a conversation recorded during a meeting of Milton Ribeiro with mayors in which he said that the federal government prioritized city halls that requested resources through Pastor Gilmar Santos. And he also stated that this was a special request from the President of the Republic.

“The priority is first to serve the municipalities that need it most and, secondly, to serve all those who are friends of Pastor Gilmar. It was a special request that the President of the Republic made to me on the Gilmar issue”, says Milton in the audio .

In a phone call from Milton Ribeiro, recorded with the authorization of the Justice, the former minister says that he had a conversation with Bolsonaro about the investigations.

“No! It’s not that… He [Bolsonaro] you think they’re going to do a search and seizure… at home… you know… yeah… it’s very sad. Good! this can happen, right? If there are indications, right?”, said the minister on the call.

Pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos also frequented the Palácio do Planalto. According to official records, between 2019 and February this year, Pastor Arilton Moura was at the palace 35 times. Most of the time, Arilton went alone, but in 10 visits, he took Pastor Gilmar Santos with him.

After Bruno Calandrini’s message reporting interference in the investigations became public, the PF opened an investigation to investigate the allegations. And last month, it concluded that there was no interference.