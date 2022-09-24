Deolane Bezerra, from A Fazenda, takes off her skirt and shares a hot underwear shoot

the influencer Deolane Bezerra is increasing the audience and causing a lot in The Farm 2022but it has also been driving fans crazy on their social media.

The peoa team updated their Instagram profile with a devastating sensual photoshoot, resulting in a wave of heated comments from fans. The registration was made especially to publicize the lawyer’s new bikini collection.

In the post in question, the blonde appeared sensualizing with a black bikini outfit, which still had a tight-fitting skirt of the same color, which highlighted the cat’s giant butt.

“LUXURY the new beachwear collection by Dr Deolane in partnership with @storeguette_oficial is now available… They are exclusive pieces with all the luxury and comfort you deserve!”, read the caption of the publication.

Among the comments, fans praised a lot and took the opportunity to show support for MC Kevin’s widow. “What sculptural body is this?”, said an admirer of the famous. “Looks like a doll 😍”, reacted another

“I have the hottest idol in the world 🤞🏻🤎”, “What a body this is”, “Doctor is very hot 😍😍”, “The champion of farm 14”, “Aff what a beautiful woman”, were other messages left by the fans.

Deolane recalls relationship with Kevin

Deolane Bezerra has been one of the highlights of the current season of A Fazenda and has caused a stir with her statements. Recently, the influencer recalled the troubled relationship she had with MC Kevin.

The lawyer confirmed that she suffered from the funkeiro’s betrayal, but that in the midst of the artist’s controversial death, everything was irrelevant in the face of the love she felt for him and his family.

“Everything that happened between me and Kevin, I can’t measure our feelings for the betrayal that happened, you know? It’s so irrelevant. I think I have a very great peace in my heart. Me and Kevin were very close. We practically lived together. His mother and I were very good friends. I didn’t just lose Kevin, I lost Kevin, his mother…”, said the influencer.

Then, Pétala Barreiro asked Deolane the reason that made her move away from Kevin’s family, with whom she had a friendly relationship. so the pawn confessed that the confusion after the singer’s death caused the estrangement.

“It didn’t work, because I think the pain of the mother and the family becomes so great that they want to look for someone to blame, you know? I think that’s what they did to me, even though she knew in her heart that it wasn’t my fault,” she pointed out.

