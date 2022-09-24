Deolane’s sister retorts comment made by Valentina

Valentina Francavilla and Deolane’s sister fought on Twitter over the “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) pawn. Valentina, a former participant of “Fazenda 13” made a publication commenting on an alleged nickname of Deolane on social networks.

“They’re calling Deolane Deolane Conká, I’m loving it”, he wrote about the comparison of Deolane’s behavior with Karol Conká on “BBB 21”.

Then Dayanne, the lawyer’s sister, countered the comment and commented that the ex-pawn has no morals to say that. “Valentina ‘beautiful’? It would be shameful if the people compared my sister with you! What morals do you have to give an opinion about someone, if you touch I got real, erased!”, she said.

Dayanne continued and wrote: “And another one, I don’t send a message, I really do, Valentina. If you wanted to appear in the media; this is your moment, who knows, this will increase your engagement!”.

A Fazenda: After Bruno’s departure, who is the most hated pawn in reality?

3.48%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.15%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.14%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

43.37%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.81%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.14%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.94%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.94%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.40%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.61%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.80%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.10%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.69%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 747 wishes

