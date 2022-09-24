Deolane’s team speaks out after controversial post

After a controversial post where Deolane Bezerra’s sister and son appear shooting at photos of the lawyer’s opponents in “A Fazenda 2022” (TV Record), with airsoft guns, the lawyer’s team released a note on Friday night . In the text, published on Deolane’s social networks, the team says it does not condone the “bad joke” shared by the peon’s family members.

In view of the latest events, we went public to declare that both the team and Deolane herself do not agree with the (bad taste) joke made this afternoon, 09/23/2022 outside the game. Therefore, we come through this note to sincerely apologize to the participants involved, their families and their fans. it started

This afternoon Kayky Bezerra, son of Deolane, and Dayanne Bezerra, sister of the participant, shared on social networks that they were training shooting with airsoft guns where the targets were photos of Deborah Albuquerque, Tati Zaqui and Kerline Cardoso.

In a statement, the team said it was difficult for family members to “stand up to the pressure of a reality show” and added that “this would not be a conduct that Deolane would approve.”

“We know that it is difficult to bear the pressure of a reality show, especially for family members, but we also know that respect must always prevail… Deolane would approve. For yes, we talked to his family and once again we apologize “, he concluded.

‘Creeped out’

The episode garnered numerous criticisms from the public, both from Deolane’s fans and from the other participants involved. Deborah Albuquerque’s husband, Bruno Salomão, even said he was “scared” by the scene. In an interview with Dieguinho, presenter of the Splash Show, the doctor said he will sue Deolane’s sister.

“We have already taken the measures, we have already filed the criminal complaint, we have already sent it to a lawyer, we are already filing a lawsuit”, he said.

