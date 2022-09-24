Detailed extract is available in the app

The official Auxílio Brasil App is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal and allows, among other services, access to the payment dates of the benefit, consult the status of the installments, in addition to checking the detailed extract of the aid in the emergency amount of R$ 600 .

With the app, the beneficiary can facilitate access to important information anytime and anywhere there is internet. Thus, frequently asked questions can be resolved easily.

Here are some important guidelines about the app:

• To use the same CAIXA Tem password, select the option “I want to use my CAIXA Tem App password” and enter your CPF and password.

• If you prefer to use the same password as in other CAIXA applications, select the option “I want to use my password for the Auxílio Brasil App” and enter your CPF and password.

• If you do not have a password for any CAIXA application, select the option “I want to enter my password for the Auxílio Brasil App or I want to register”, select the option “Register” and follow the steps requested on the screen to register .

Payment of Aid Brazil in September

This month, Auxílio Brasil payments continue to follow the emergency minimum amount of R$ 600 and, as happened in August, more than 20 million families should receive the benefit.

The program establishes that families to be entitled to financial aid are those in poverty and extreme poverty, and duly registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

Check the September calendar, according to the final NIS number: