“Did not live up to expectations…”; Sonia Abrão ‘goes down the woods in the author of ‘Pantanal’ after the exchange of a striking scene in the plot

The communicator did not like the change of scene in which Juma (Alanis Guillen) would become a jaguar

During her program A Tarde É Sua, this Friday (23), communicator and journalist Sonia Abrão did not like anything, nothing about a change of scene in the plot of ‘Pantanal’, a new version written by the author Bruno Luperi, which was detonated by Sonia. The scene divided many people’s opinions, it wasn’t just the presenter who was waiting for the highlight of the last chapter.

The telenovela viewer did not like the last chapter that had that great expectation of Juma’s character (Alanis Guillen) turning into a jaguar. The character killed Solano (Rafa Sieg) a pawn sent by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to end the lives of his enemies. Despite the death, Alanis Guillen’s character did not become a jaguar, which was expected by Sonia, who also followed the original plot.

“For a change, it didn’t live up to expectations and, for a change, it didn’t correspond to the texts that we had access to, that we were aware of. , since it’s written, that’s how it airs, but it didn’t happen. Again, it didn’t happen”exploded Sonia Abram.

Sonia also put her opinion on the transformation from the original version to the adapted version. “The only change you can see is in Juma’s eyes, she doesn’t get to transform, which was what everyone was waiting for”, said. Finally, the presenter complains about Bruno Luperi’s text: “The text said that the scene would be so strong because Juma, becoming a jaguar, would cut Solano’s throat, she would rip his head off”the journalist complained about the change in the author’s text.