Discover the 5 most expensive drugs in the world and what they are for







Zolgensma is used in the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

Medicines are essential for the treatment of various health problems. Some even have an extremely high price. In general, this happens with those used by a restricted portion of the population that suffers from some type of rare disease, which affects 65 people per 100,000, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

According to information from the Ministry of Health, about 13 million Brazilians have some type of rare disease. As a result, the price of some drugs is overvalued in the market, as the fewer people use a drug, the greater its commercial value.

Below, check out a list of the most expensive drugs in the world marketed in Brazil.

1. Zolgensma – $2.1 million

Indicated for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), the medicine It is considered the most expensive in the world. This is because it uses a high-investment technique to be produced, in addition to being developed and marketed exclusively by the pharmaceutical company ‘Novartis’.

According to information from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), treatment with medication is indicated for children up to 2 years of age. In addition, it can counteract the effects of muscle atrophy. As for the application dose, the agency informs that it must be performed by a specialized professional according to the weight of each patient.

two. Luxturna – US$ 850 thousand

Used in the treatment of patients with progressive loss of vision, caused by hereditary dystrophy, the drug administered via the subretinal route is indicated for pediatric patients over 4 years of age. Furthermore, it should only be used in surgical environment, according to information from Anvisa. Despite the benefits, it is not yet offered by the SUS.





Ravicti prevents the accumulation of ammonia in the body Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

3. Ravicti – $793,000

Manufactured by ‘Horizon By Your Side’, the drug is indicated in the treatment of urea cycle disorders. It is responsible for preventing the accumulation of ammonia in the body, caused by the lack of elimination of waste chemical element nitrogen, harmful to the health of the body. According to information from the European Medicines Agency, ‘Ravicti’ is used when diseases cannot be treated by diet alone. It must be administered orally and obtained by prescription.

4. Brineura – US$ 700 thousand

According to information in the drug’s package insert, it is indicated for patients who suffer from type 2 neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, also known as ‘tripeptidyl-peptidase deficiency’, a disease that constitutes a group of neurodegenerative diseasesdue to a deficiency of the enzyme called tripeptidyl peptidase 1. The drug must be administered by a doctor in a hospital or clinic and based on the age of the patient.

5. Carbaglu – US$ 419 thousand

According to the drug’s registration at Anvisa, ‘Carbaglu’ is used in the treatment of hyperammonemia, a metabolic disorder caused by the deficiency of N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS), which affects the body and impairs the development of children and adults at any age. In the long term, intervention with the drug can reduce the neurological complications caused by the buildup of ammonia in the bloodstream.

