Discover the facilities and new departments of the Barra Funda CT

Journalist André Hernan published this Friday his visit to the Barra Funda CT.

The journalist spoke with President Júlio Casares (the host of the article), coach Rogério Ceni, director Carlos Belmonte and some professionals who work at Barra Funda. Hernan also checked the CT facilities and gathered good information for the fans.

“São Paulo hopes to finish the year and have a balance sheet in a reversal of years and years with a deficit and we want to balance and have a healthy result.” – President Júlio Casares told the journalist.

Hernan visited the current intelligence, market analysis and performance facilities, new locations for many people who have visited CT. At the time of the article, part of the performance team was analyzing Del Valle, Tricolor’s opponent in the South American final, and another part was closing the material of Avaí, the next opponent in the Brasileirão.

See the full program here:

I had the privilege of visiting the CT before the journalists and I got to know some of these new facilities, such as the analysis and performance sector shown by André. In fact, the CT has been evolving and improving over previous years.

Congratulations Andre Hernan. Very good subject!

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

