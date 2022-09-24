Duilio talks about trying a new loan from Maycon at Corinthians for 2023

Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves has already been thinking about setting up the squad for next season. The representative commented on the possible permanent signings of two players: Maycon and Balbuena.

“Regarding Maycon, an agreement we made with Shakthar at this time of war, ending the year let’s see if there is the will of the player, the will of Corinthians exists for him to remain, buying or that we can take out a new loan. But we have to wait, because of injuries, Maycon ended up playing little this year, but he is an incredible player, trained here and has a lot to help Corinthians“, said Duílio in an interview with Radio Craque Neto.

Maycon arrived at Timão at the beginning of the season, on loan for a year, with Shakthar Donetsk, from Ukraine. The athlete has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022 and his renewal is not yet certain.

The midfielder suffered from injuries during the season and is currently in the final phase of recovery from the last one suffered. The shirt 5 has not been on the field for almost two months, after breaking his toe in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Flamengo. The player has already been trained on the pitch and Vítor Pereira should have the player again soon.

Duílio commented on the situation of another alvinegro athlete: babble. The president revealed that there is a possibility of hiring the defender permanently, but said that it is not the time to deal with the matter. The Paraguayan arrived at Timão in the middle of the year and has a bond with the club until July 2023.

“By the sanction of FIFA, which came out at the beginning of the year, all athletes would have the option of being loaned, if they want, for a year. He exercised this right and we signed a contract with him until July of the next year. There is a possibility for him to come definitively, but that is not the time yet. He just arrived, we have a really great time. We still don’t know, unfortunately, how this issue of the war will continue, whether it continues or not, in this part we have a lot of time to decide”, added the president.

