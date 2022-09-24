Duílio wants to buy Yuri Alberto and may involve Corinthians players in the deal

With a loan contract until the middle of next year, striker Yuri Alberto will be definitively bought by Corinthians depending on the will of President Duílio Monteiro Alves. The manager does not rule out even involving Ivan and Mantuan in the negotiation to keep shirt 7.

+ Corinthians Mantle: see the finalist models for Timão’s fourth shirt in 2023

The Corinthians representative does not reveal the amounts set for the purchase of the striker, which, according to information in the report, is 20 million euros (R$ 102 million).

The amount is 5 million euros (R$ 25.5 million) less than Zeni paid earlier this season to have the player. However, in mid-June Yuri was unhappy in the European country and requested his return to Brazil, agreeing with Timão.

– So, we are very happy and of course it is our intention to buy. But it also depends a lot on the moment. Zenit bought him earlier this year for 25 million euros, ended up using very little because of the war. But there is our will (to buy) and Zenit knows that – said the Corinthians president in an interview with “Rádio Craque Neto”.

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the next games



Duílio even praised Timão’s number 9 shirt.

– I already liked him and I like him a lot (Yuri Alberto). I think he has the face of Corinthians, he trains a lot and plays a lot of ball, runs the whole game and has a lot of quality. Over time, our other athletes are understanding better, it’s just training and play. His way of playing, with the ball in space, depth and he helps in marking, in recomposing and scoring goals – commented the top hat.

Yuri Alberto celebrates a goal against São Paulo, for the Brasileirão (Photo: ALEX SILVA/LANCEPRESS!)

In return for Yuri’s loan, Corinthians ceded to Zenit, also until the middle of next year, goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan.

Ivan has been on the bench and hasn’t had many chances in the Russian team. Mantuan, on the other hand, has had a streak and has scored two goals in five matches.

– (Ivan and Matuan) These were deals we did with Zenit and in exchange for a loan only. Both can be bought by Zenit, as can come back. It depends a little on the will of the athlete and Zenit. Of course, Corinthians accept the proposal, but it exists. Let’s think of some alternatives so that at the beginning of the year we talk to Zenit and see the possibilities – said Duílio, even admitting the chance to insert the athletes who are in the European team for a possible permanent acquisition of Yuri Alberto.

– Yuri Alberto’s idea is that we can do some kind of business. Thinking about the values ​​that Zenit made the acquisition, it becomes very difficult. Unless we involve players, depending on the values, more than one or acquire only a part – commented the representative.

Check out other answers from Duílio in the interview:

Purchase of Balbuena and Maycon

– Balbuena was and is a loan that we made for the sanction of FIFA. I was playing in Russia and by the sanction of Russia, which came out at the beginning of the year, all athletes would have the option of being loaned, if they want, for a year. He exercised that right, let’s say, given by FIFA, and we signed a contract with him until July of next year. There is the possibility, of course, for it to come definitively, but it is not the time or the moment. We’re there, and he just arrived, if I’m not mistaken, two months ago, and there’s still a lot of time. We also don’t know how, unfortunately, this issue of the war will follow, whether it continues or not. So, this part we have a lot of time to decide. It looks a bit like the Maycon issue.

About the agreement with Caixa for the payment of Neo Química Arena:

– The agreement was made to be paid, now, in 20 years. Of the R$ 600 million today, with the corrected values, it already has a receivable amount of R$ 400 million, even with two annual installments already paid. So we’re talking about a difference of approximately 200 million. This is planned to be paid over 20 years and Corinthians will remain in this period with at least 50% of the Arena’s revenue. so that we can have cash flow, keep the club, invest in the team, in the social and so on.

Proposals by Róger Guedes:

– Corinthians has 40% and Róger Guedes has 60% (of the player’s rights). He left there (China) free, the rights were all his. So, Corinthians got 40%. The striker has a long contract and would leave if it were for a sale.

Athlete sales:

– This year we already reached the expected goal of a hundred and a few million, I don’t remember exactly. We have been complying with the budget a lot, at each line, daily, so that we do not run away from what was collected and what we can spend, so that we do not spend more than what we have collected. And the number that was even presented at the Deliberative Council Meeting, which was the budget review. Last year, Corinthians raised R$ 503 million gross, which was the record in history, the first time it exceeded R$ 500 million. This year is already projected for the end of the year that we reach R$ 750 million in collections, that is, an increase of 50% more than the record. So, I’m very happy and I have to thank our board very much.

Open training before the Copa do Brasil final:



– I have received many requests, not only from organized fans, but from ordinary fans, members, athletes and the coaching staff, to do open training, receive the energy of Fiel before the second game, in Rio de Janeiro. We depend on some authorizations, the city, the traffic part, CET and the police. We have been talking and trying to get closer to the Military Police each time so that we can have a nice party, as we have done in all the games, in the pre-game of the games in the Arena. The fans deserve this show, they don’t pay cheap tickets and I think everything has to create fun with the fans, entertainment for the whole family. And it’s different from the game. The game is the icing on the cake, but Neo Química is a wonderful stadium and has conditions for us to do that.

– The training open to us depends, yes, on receiving 10 thousand people, on communicating the city of São Paulo and policing, traffic and all spheres of power. We did open training in 2018 and we didn’t have policing, but it’s not the right way. It is a very big responsibility to take 40, 45 thousand people to the Arena without the police. We cannot by force of law and we are obliged to communicate – he concluded.

Women’s football:



– I am very proud of the Brabas, as we call them, for some years they have been conquering everything they play: Libertadores, Brasileiro, Campeonato Paulista. And it is a job very well done, which we are very pleased to support. Cris (Gambaré), our director, does an amazing job, works 24 hours a day and not only with Corinthians women’s football, but with the understanding that we have been working on the development of the sport, on growth. And it’s so good that our audience was beaten by Internacional, from Porto Alegre, in the final, it’s okay that the tickets were free there, in exchange for food, but, even so, they had an incredible party. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Inter fans for their investment. And today the tickets are practically sold out, but because of the system. Many times people buy the ticket and have time to confirm the payment. We may have tickets returning for sale on the website, today, tomorrow and next Saturday and we should break the record.

– Our girls play respectful football. I’ve always been following them, I was at Allianz in their last game, I’ll be at Neo Química Arena. Arthur (Elias) is an excellent coach, we’ve won 11 titles and reached 12 finals, so it’s an incredible number.”

Under-20 team:



– Danilo has been doing an excellent job, and Corinthians is in the final. Palmeiras have an excellent team, the game on Sunday, at 11 am, at Neo Química Arena, is also because they deserve to receive the faithful in a decision of this size. So things are happening.