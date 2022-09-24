Eight points away from leaving the Z-4, Náutico tries to save unprecedented in the history of Serie B | nautical

The upset defeat by Sampaio Corrêa by 3 to 1 made the already delicate situation of Náutico in Serie B even more dramatic. for eight points. A difference that was never taken away by a team that was fighting the fall with only seven games left.

After defeat, Victor Ferraz vents: “If you don’t have more chances, it’s fighting for the shirt”

Kieza leaves the Aflitos pitch after Náutico's defeat to Sampaio Corrêa

In 2015, ABC finished the 31st round also eight points behind the first team outside the Z-4, and ended up relegated in the same place, but with the distance to 16th place increasing to 12 points.

As the potiguar club was the only one to have a scenario identical to the current one of Náutico, the ge also sought the situation of clubs that were seven points away from leaving the relegation zone. All were equally relegated at the end of the dispute.

The team that came closest to avoiding the worst was Brasiliense, in 2010. At the end of the 31st round, the Federal District team was seven points away from the 16th, which curiously at the time was Náutico.

In the final sprint, Brasiliense won 15 of the 21 possible points (71.4% success) and ended up with the same 46 of Vila Nova, who ended up saving himself by having one more victory in the competition.

Náutico x Sampaio Corrêa – Aflitos

This year, the challenge of Náutico is even greater. With just 27 points, Timbu needs to add 17 more from next Wednesday’s classic, against Sport, in Ilha do Retiro, to reach 44, a margin considered safe by mathematicians for the permanence.

Which means that the alvirrubros need, from now on, a use of 81%. Superior, even, to Cruzeiro, which has already secured access seven rounds in advance, a record, and has a yield of 73% throughout Series B.

Similar situations to Náutico in Serie B

Brasiliense was the lantern and was seven points at the end of the 31st round

Fell in 17th with the same score as Vila Nova (16th) who had one more victory

Grêmio Barueri was lantern and was seven points from the 16th at the end of the 31st round

Dropped in the bottom 13 points from 16th place

ABC was 18th with 8 points less than 16th at the end of the 31st round

Dropped 18th to 12 points from leaving the Z-4

Tupi and Sampaio were in the lantern and 19th place and seven points away from leaving the Z-4

They fell 18th and 20th to eight and 14 points from 16th place, respectively.

São Bento was the lantern and was seven points behind 16th place

Dropped in 18th position, two points from leaving the Z-4