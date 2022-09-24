Eliezer Delivers Viih Tube’s Unusual Pregnancy Desire; know which | celebrities



Eliezer reveals that Viih Tube has a craving for ‘dog food’ during pregnancyReproduction / Instagram

Rio – After announcing that they are expecting their first child, Viih Tube and Eliezer have recorded several moments of their pregnancy on social networks. This Thursday, the former participant of “BBB 22” shocked fans by revealing an unusual desire that the influencer had at the beginning of her pregnancy.

“Telling me that it made my mouth water to eat dog food and snacks. My poor son!”, joked the ex-brother, in Instagram Stories. “I didn’t eat, I just smelled it. (The son) is asking for it!”, countered the youtuber.

Eliezer also claimed to have been the victim of an urban legend well known by Brazilians, despite not having scientific proof: “I had a stye because I denied her candy. I already knew she was pregnant. It took two days and the sty appeared”, said the designer.

Together since May this year, Viih Tube, 22, and Eliezer, 32, used social media to reveal their pregnancy last Tuesday. The youtuber talked about the happiness of the two with the baby and revealed that she is looking forward to seeing her son’s face. On the same day, “Baby Tube” has already gained its own Instagram account and has, to date, more than 600,000 followers.