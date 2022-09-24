Endrick’s meeting with Barcelona in Catalonia is discovered: Leila is furious

Leila is furious with Endrick

September 24, 2022 · 02:30 pm

O palm trees continues his preparation for the duel in front of the Atletico Mineironext Wednesday (28), in the mineirãowhich can, in case of victory, forward the Brazilian title even further. The big problem is that Abel Ferreira’s team will be quite lacking, since Gabriel Menino and Zé Rafael suspended, Danilo expelled, Gustavo Gomez and Weverton who are in the friendlies of their selections are certain absences.

The trend is for Palmeiras to enter the field with the following formation: Marcelo Lomba, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Fabinho, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Breno Lopes, Dudu and Rony. With few options in the bank, since the team will travel to Minas with a lot of shortage, the tendency is for Abel to take some cubs from the Academy, and with that endrick would once again be related.

2022 Qatar Cup Stickers – Blister Card With 100 Envelopes Paperback. Buy here

More news from Palmeiras:

While Scarpa snubbed Leila Pereira, the player who thanks Palmeiras

He was an Olympic champion, is an idol of Verdão and goes to Qatar: see the car that Weverton drives

With each round that passes, the pressure from the crowd for Abel Ferreira to climb the 16-year-old jewel increases. The striker has already been on the bench against the saints and now he will finally be able to play his first professional match if Verdão is winning the match and the duel is controlled. In addition to the fans, who are looking forward to seeing the future star on the field are the representatives of European teams. There is even the possibility of the athlete receiving an astronomical proposal from teams from the Old Continent without even playing.

Output without debut?

According to the journalist Jorge Nicola, Manchester United, Tottenham, PSG and Newcastle promised Endrick’s representatives a proposal very soon to Palmeiras. According to the reporter, barcelona and Real Madrid are still analyzing the situation and should give an answer in the next few days. It is known that the favorite European team to win the Palmeiras jewel is PSGsince the boy has a dream of acting alongside Messi and Neymar.