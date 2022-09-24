Enel Goiás is sold to Equatorial Energia

Enel Goiás, holder of the Celg D concession, was sold to Equatorial Energia. The deal would have been closed during the dawn of this Friday, the 23rd. The negotiation would have a value of R$ 1.6 billion by CELG-D and the new company still assumes the net debt of R$ 5.9 billion reported on 31 March, the last published balance sheet.

In your social networks, Governor Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil) confirmed that the negotiation was concluded. He also pointed out that Enel was not complying with what was in the contract, which caused damage to the State. “When it arrived now that they saw the contract was going to expire and cancel, they quickly sold it to Enel,” he said.

The governor pointed out that he is following the negotiations. “We are now going to demand that Equatorial comply with the contract, invest and provide conditions for the state to develop lagos step by step, since Enel’s process was a garroting for all sectors of Goiás”, he pointed out.

In 2018, a year after acquiring CELG-D for BRL 2.2 billion, Enel recognized a regulatory asset base (RAB) of BRL 3 billion. Since then, the Italians have invested R$5 billion in the company, which suggests that the current RAB is at least R$8 billion.

Equatorial – which raised BRL 2.8 billion in February at BRL 23.50/share – will pay for the purchase using part of its more than BRL 10 billion in cash. state that boasts a lot of pent-up demand for energy after years of underinvestment.

Between 2010 and 2020, Goiás grew substantially above Brazil, largely thanks to the strength of agribusiness. Despite having accelerated investments to make a catch-up, Enel found itself in a delicate political situation when power went out in Goiânia several times for day.

“Enel is heading towards failing to meet Aneel’s service improvement targets for the second year running, and this could cost it the loss of the concession,” Governor Ronaldo Caiado said in a recent interview. “The best way is for her to give up trying to profit from the sale operation and transfer control. We want Enel out of Goiás.”

This is the seventh acquisition of a distributor by Equatorial, a company that has made its reputation on complex turnarounds in deep Brazil.

Equatorial’s management model has already been applied in Maranhão (2004), Pará (2012), Piauí (2018), Alagoas (2019), Rio Grande do Sul and Amapá (2021).

But the CELG-D acquisition is the group’s biggest ever in power distribution — and has one of the highest projected returns in Equatorial’s history, the sources said, without providing figures. (With information from the Brazil Journal)