Environmental activist invades Laver Cup court and sets himself on fire; watch

The demonstration aimed to raise awareness of the climate impacts caused by private jets

Glyn KIRK / AFPLaver Cup game was stopped after protester invaded the court and set his own arm on fire
Laver Cup game was stopped after protester invaded the court and set his own arm on fire

The tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) and Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)valid by wash cup, had to be interrupted this Friday afternoon, 23, due to a protest. A man invaded the court at the O2 Arena in London during the exchange at the start of the second set, after the Greek won the first. Wearing a shirt with the phrase “End UK private jets”, the environmental activist set his own arm on fire and had to be contained by security – the demonstration aimed to alert the climate impacts caused by aircraft. After the intruder was taken out of the arena, the game continued to be played between the tennis players. Also this Friday, the legendary Roger Federer will bid farewell to the sport in a doubles game. Next to your old rival Rafael Nadalthe Swiss will face the Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

