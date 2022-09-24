Enzo Celulari responds to criticism of Claudia Raia’s pregnancy

Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari’s son commented on his mother’s pregnancy

The actress’s firstborn Claudia Raia and the actor Edson Celularithe social entrepreneur Enzo Celulari, came out in defense of her mother on social media. The 25-year-old is the eldest son of the former acting couple. Enzo is a partner in a company with several social projects and initiatives aimed at the education and development of children and adolescents.

Claudia and Celulari lived a long romance. The relationship came to an end in 2010 when they announced their separation after 17 years of marriage. In addition to the firstborn, they even had a daughter together. Sophia Raia, 19 years old, has already done some work as a model. She is currently studying communication at New York University in the United States.

Edson Celulari remarried in 2017. He walked down the aisle with actress Karin Roepke. Together they were parents of a baby. Little Chiara turned seven months old this Friday (23). Already Claudia Raia made official the union with the actor and dancer Jarbas Homem de Melloin 2018. The couple is expecting their first heir together.

The pregnancy announcement was made earlier this week and caused quite a stir on the web. It turns out that the actress is expecting her third child, at the age of 55. “Our dream of becoming parents is nothing new! And didn’t he come true? Me and Jarbas are pregnant!”, wrote the famous, thrilling fans and friends.

The way in which the artist told the news generated a lot of repercussion. This is because in the videos recorded as a form of advertising for a brand of pregnancy tests, the mother implied that the pregnancy happened naturally. But in previous interviews she and her husband had already mentioned that they had frozen eggs.

The fact generated a very flashy headline in one of the country’s main newspapers. “The pregnancy of Claudia Raia and the disservice of those who try to get pregnant”, wrote journalist Cristiane Gercina.

In her article, the communicator pointed out all the impossibilities of a 55-year-old woman getting pregnant naturally. As well as the difficulties involved in assisted reproduction processes.

But it seems that the eldest son of the famous did not like the report at all. In his social networks, Enzo Celulari countered the publication. “The article in ‘Folha de São Paulo’ is a disservice to those who try to read it”, he evaluated.

