Error makes Jornal Nacional show excerpt from Jornal da Record

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Error makes Jornal Nacional show excerpt from Jornal da Record 1 Views




Jornal Nacional showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record

Jornal Nacional showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Viewers of Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, were confused after a technical glitch showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record. The case took place in Florianópolis (SC), before the exhibition of the free election time, this Thursday, 22.

After presenting the highlights of the edition, the image of journalist and JN presenter, Renata Vasconcellos, was replaced by the electoral propaganda announcement. When the blue screen went off the air, however, TV Globo broadcast the image that showed the closing of Jornal da Record.

On Twitter, a profile specialized in television explained that the failure happened because the electoral program in Santa Catarina is broadcast by NDTV Record, an affiliate of Rede Record.

Therefore, the TV Globo affiliate needs to tune into the other channel to show the free election time. In the process, it is possible that someone changed the channel ahead of time, causing the Journal’s closing footage to be shown.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Actress Priscila Fantin reveals that she has no plans to return to the small screen

Actress Priscila Fantin, 39, vented about her diagnosis of depression during an interview with columnist …

Error makes Jornal Nacional show excerpt from Jornal da Record

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Error makes Jornal Nacional show excerpt from Jornal da Record 0 Views




Jornal Nacional showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record

Jornal Nacional showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Viewers of Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, were confused after a technical glitch showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record. The case took place in Florianópolis (SC), before the exhibition of the free election time, this Thursday, 22.

After presenting the highlights of the edition, the image of journalist and JN presenter, Renata Vasconcellos, was replaced by the electoral propaganda. When the blue screen went off the air, however, TV Globo broadcast the image that showed the closing of Jornal da Record.

On Twitter, a profile specialized in television explained that the failure happened because the electoral program in Santa Catarina is broadcast by NDTV Record, an affiliate of Rede Record.

Therefore, the TV Globo affiliate needs to tune into the other channel to show the free election time. In the process, it is possible that someone changed the channel ahead of time, causing the Journal’s closing footage to be shown.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Actress Priscila Fantin reveals that she has no plans to return to the small screen

Actress Priscila Fantin, 39, vented about her diagnosis of depression during an interview with columnist …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved