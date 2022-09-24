Error makes Jornal Nacional show excerpt from Jornal da Record







Jornal Nacional showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Viewers of Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, were confused after a technical glitch showed an excerpt from Jornal da Record. The case took place in Florianópolis (SC), before the exhibition of the free election time, this Thursday, 22.

After presenting the highlights of the edition, the image of journalist and JN presenter, Renata Vasconcellos, was replaced by the electoral propaganda announcement. When the blue screen went off the air, however, TV Globo broadcast the image that showed the closing of Jornal da Record.

On Twitter, a profile specialized in television explained that the failure happened because the electoral program in Santa Catarina is broadcast by NDTV Record, an affiliate of Rede Record.

Therefore, the TV Globo affiliate needs to tune into the other channel to show the free election time. In the process, it is possible that someone changed the channel ahead of time, causing the Journal’s closing footage to be shown.

oops… a little bit of Jornal da Record leaked on NSC pic.twitter.com/f22l2xT2YH — Criciuma Play (@CriciumaPlay) September 23, 2022

for laypeople to understand: this week’s Political Time in Santa Catarina is generated by NDTV Record, and it is up to NSC to plug into the ND signal and retransmit. For some reason someone pressed the button a few seconds before and this happened. — Criciuma Play (@CriciumaPlay) September 23, 2022

