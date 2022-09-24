ES confirms 05 new cases in three days

Photo: Getty Images





O Holy Spirit confirmed 05 more cases of monkey pox. According to the monkeypox bulletin released this Friday (23) by the State Health Department (Sesa), the number of positive cases in the municipalities of Espírito Santo jumped to 67. Until last Tuesday (20), there were 62 cases.

>> Want to receive our news 100% free on your cell phone? Click here and join our newsgroup!

Also according to the Sesa bulletin, 524 notifications have already been made and, of this total, 155 are still under investigation. So far, 302 have been dropped.

See the profile of infected people

Of the confirmed cases, most are men. In all, there are 57 male patients and 10 female patients. Young people are the majority of positive cases. Among people aged 20 to 29 years, 24 cases have already been recorded. Of people aged 30 to 39, 24 cases have been confirmed. Nine people aged between 40 and 49 also tested positive.

One child aged 0 to 4 years, two aged 5 to 9 years, three adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, three people aged 50 to 59 years and one aged over 60 years were also diagnosed with the disease.

Most cases were registered in Vitória (20). Vila Velha (15), Serra (11), Guarapari (06), Cariacica (06), Linhares (03), Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (02), Aracruz (01) is next in the list of municipalities with a record of monkeypox. , Itapemirim (01), Pedro Canário (01) and Viana (01).

READ TOO: ES has ‘D’ day of multi-vaccination campaign this Saturday

The symptoms reported by patients, according to Sesa, were:

-Rash;

– Sudden fever;

– Headache

-Sore throat;

-Adenomegaly (enlarged lymph nodes in the neck);

-Asthenia (weakness);

-Muscle pain;

-Back pain;

-Arthralgia (joint pain).

Guidelines for suspected cases of monkeypox

Currently, following technical determinations from the Ministry of Health, those who present symptoms such as rash, headache, fever, weakness, back pain, sore throat and enlarged lymph nodes in the neck are considered suspicious cases.

In addition, people with the following conditions should also be aware:

1) history of intimate contact with a stranger and/or casual partner(s) in the last 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms;

two) have an epidemiological link with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms;

3) history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms;

4) have an epidemiological link with people with a history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox, in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

If these symptoms appear and when they fit into the bonds defined by the federal agency, the person should look for a Basic Health Unit closer to their residence for care, notification and investigation of the case.

READ TOO: Rice and beans is better than famous diets, even for weight loss. Understand