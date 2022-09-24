ES laboratory begins to carry out tests for the detection of smallpox in monkeys

Photo: Getty Images





O Holy Spirit has already started to carry out tests for the detection of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in Espírito Santo soil, that is, samples collected from patients with suspected disease are now analyzed at the Central Public Health Laboratory of Espírito Santo (Lacen-ES).

Before, the exams were sent to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, in Rio de Janeiro, and with the novelty, the expectation is that the time for the result will be shorter.

According to the manager of Health Surveillance of the State Department of Health (Sesa), Orlei Cardoso, the difference in the disclosure of the result is quite expressive.

“The result was taking an average of 12 to 13 days to get ready. It was a long time considering that the disease needs a longer isolation, 21 days and that made it very difficult. Now, Lacen’s time is on average 24 to 72 hours for release, but always remembering that it is as long as the sample enters the screening sector at Lacen”, he explained.

An important time that reflects in the more accurate isolation of patients who test positive and also of suspected cases, since they no longer have to face a long period of isolation until the result is forwarded by the Rio de Janeiro laboratory.

The test for the diagnosis of the disease was included by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), in the list of procedures covered by health plans. According to Sesa, Espírito Santo has already recorded 62 cases of monkeypox and 170 are under investigation.

Cardoso points out that the records of new cases of the disease continue to grow in Espírito Santo.

“There was an increase and the number of notifications went from 480. There was an increase in people who started looking for more services, if compared to two or three previous weeks. In relation to positive cases, there was also an increase”, pointed out the manager.

Another point is that the State is in the process of acquiring the inputs to carry out the tests with its own resources. Orlei points out that this will allow the maintenance of the tests by Lacen, in case there is any interruption of the shipment by the Ministry of Health.

Monkeypox transmission

Disease transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding and towels.

THE infectologist Rúbia Miossi explains that the diagnosis must be made as soon as the first signs appear. She reinforces that anyone can be infected by monkeypox and that in some cases the disease can be serious.

“It’s a disease that anyone can catch. It doesn’t have sex, color, age and it’s a serious disease if the person has a more fragile health, if it’s a younger child or even a pregnant woman”, he explained.

* With information from the reporter Rodrigo Schereder, from TV Vitória/RecordTV.