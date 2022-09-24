ESPN fires famous commentator after reporting homophobic joke in the network’s bathroom

support the 247

247 – One of ESPN’s main commentators, Fabio Sormani was fired from Disney this Friday (23). The fact occurred after a complaint in the channel’s compliance, made by a writing colleague who felt offended by a homophobic joke made by the journalist. The report is from the TV News portal.

The dismissal was confirmed by the company to Notícias da TV in a statement. “Journalist Fabio Sormani is no longer part of the team of commentators on Disney’s sports channels. We thank you for all your efforts and wish you success in your new professional stage”, says the note.

According to the column, the fact occurred last Thursday (22). While chatting with colleagues in the bathroom at ESPN headquarters, Fabio Sormani made a homophobic joke to a gay journalist. Other professionals witnessed the fact, and found the case inadmissible and serious.

After the complaint, the company’s compliance analyzed the situation. The legal area ordered the journalist’s removal while everything was investigated. With at least five witnesses who confirmed the inappropriate and prejudiced speech, Disney opted for his immediate departure.

It is worth mentioning that Fabio Sormani’s contract was renewed in December 2020, during the merger between ESPN and Fox Sports – he would run until the end of this year.

