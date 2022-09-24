Everything we know so far about the actor’s case

Actor José Dumont has been in prison for over a week for storing child pornography.

He is also the subject of two investigations for rape of a vulnerable person, one in Rio de Janeiro and the other in Paraíba. Check out everything that is known so far about the case.

José Dumont is an actor with over 40 years of experience.

He made his film debut in 1977, when he played Severino in the film “Morte e Vida Severina”. Since then, he has participated in works such as “Os Trapalhões e o Mágico de Oroz” (1984), “A Hora da Estrela” (1985) and “2 Filhos de Francisco” (2005).

He also acted in the first version of “Pantanal” (1990), in “America” ​​(2005), “Os Mutantes: Caminhos do Coração” (2008), “I Love Paraisópolis” (2015), “Velho Chico” (2016) and “In the Emperor’s Times” (2021).

He was cast in the soap opera “Todos as Flores”, on Globoplay, but was removed from the project of TV Globo’s streaming platform after being arrested.

The arrest in flagrante delicto came amid a teenage rape investigation.

The investigation was opened after security cameras caught the artist kissing and grooming a 12-year-old boy. According to delegate Marcello Braga Maia, of DCAV (Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station), Dumont “attracted the attention of a 12-year-old teenager, who was a fan of the investigated, and developed a close relationship offering financial help and gifts, using of the victim’s financial vulnerability, to then make advances with kisses on the mouth and intimate caresses that ended up being captured by surveillance cameras”.

In view of the images, the Justice authorized the request for a search and seizure warrant against the actor. The agents, when analyzing the artist’s computer and cell phone, found images and videos of child pornography.

The victim’s mother says he approached the child giving acting tips

In an interview with “Jornal da Record” (RecordTV), the boy’s mother says that José Dumont frequented her shop and always talked about the child’s interest in theater.

The young man’s mother highlights that the actor became friends with the family and even threw a birthday party for him. She says that her son received the amount of R$ 1 thousand in bank deposit to help with medical expenses.

Asked if the teenager was alone with José Dumont, she reports that her son only distanced himself when he went to accompany the artist to the entrance of his shop: “It didn’t arouse any suspicion in me. I didn’t suspect anything. Always very attentive, very attentive. I didn’t have any suspicion”.

“[Quero] Justice. Let him pay for what he did and don’t do this to any more children”, concludes the mother.

At the custody hearing, the arrest in flagrante was converted into preventive

Judge Antônio Luiz da Fonseca Lucchese highlighted that “the arrest is necessary and proportionate, and it should be noted that the facts imputed to the custodian are classified as serious crimes (…). In this light, everything indicates that the restoration of the custodian’s freedom generates offense to public order”.

Dumont is in the Benfica prison, in the North Zone of the state capital. Still at the police station, the defense requested the payment of a bond in the amount of R$ 40 thousand, but was denied – the preventive detention does not have a period of duration to be revoked.

Also in the court document, the judge highlights that around 240 files were found, including images and videos, on José Dumont’s computer, in addition to having located a bank transfer for the 12-year-old teenager with whom the artist is accused of having raped. .

After the arrest of José Dumont, the MPPB (Public Ministry of Paraíba) resumed another investigation into the rape of a vulnerable person filed in 2013

The complaint that he received minors in his apartment was made by a neighbor of the actor to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in 2013. According to the MPPB, at the time, the Public Prosecutor’s Office took the necessary measures, requesting the opening of the investigation. , but the investigation did not find sufficient elements to denounce Dumont to justice.

With the actor’s arrest, the Public Ministry will resume the investigation and hear the alleged victims, since the lack of identification and location of minors was one of the reasons that made the complaint unfeasible at the time. The Paraíba police must interrogate Dumont from a distance.

According to found splash, the crime would have happened in 2009, in the city of Cabedelo, where José Dumont had an apartment. A witness claims to have seen the actor caressing “the child’s legs and face”. In the statement, she also states “that the children who used to frequent the actor’s apartment were poor; that she heard comments from children about the practice of anal sex, but she never saw such practice”.

Another witness reports that “he witnessed a child lowering his shorts and the actor kept looking at her, that the child lifted the clothes and José Dumont hugged him and caressed the intimate parts of this child; that the actor used to play ball with the boys and always gave a way of caressing children’s genitals and looking to see if anyone was watching”.

What does the actor say?

splash has not yet been able to contact José Dumont’s defense since his arrest. The space remains open for demonstration.