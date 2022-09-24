Experience and good work: why Santos wants Bielsa | saints

Santos has adopted a new stance in the search for a name to lead the team in 2023. After frustrated passages by Fabio Carille, Fabián Bustos and Lisca, Peixe thinks of veteran Marcelo Bielsa as the next coach.

Some factors weigh for president Andres Rueda to try to dare and bring in the 67-year-old Argentine coach. Chief among them is the “El Loco” experience.

With an extensive curriculum, he has stints in clubs in Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Italy, France and England, in addition to having commanded the Argentine and Chilean national teams.

Bielsa started coaching clubs in the early 1990s, still at Newell’s Old Boys, in Argentina. He has national titles in his home country and England in his career, as well as the Olympic gold medal with the Argentine national team in 2004.

The veteran would also be a strong signing. So far, the current Santos management has worked with foreign bets, such as Ariel Holan and Bustos and names of the new crop of Brazilian technicians, such as Fernando Diniz and Carille.

Just for 2023? Yago Rudá explains Santos’ negotiation with Bielsa

A third factor driving Marcelo Bielsa’s name internally is the coach’s track record. The Argentinian has done outstanding work, mainly at Athletic Bilbao, in Spain, and recently at Leeds, in England.

With the Spanish club, El Loco found a young squad and put the club back in major competitions. He reached the Copa del Rey final and was runner-up in the Europa League in the 2011/2012 season, despite being in a much less prestigious team than rivals.

In his last job at Leeds, Bielsa was hired on a mission to bring the club back into the elite of English football. In the 2018/2019 season, once again with a young group, with an average of 23 years old, they almost won access. However, he was eventually eliminated by Derby County.

However, in the following year, it was champion of the Champioship (second division of England) with 10 points of advantage for the second place. Leeds returned to the Premier League after 16 years.

In the return to the elite of English football, Bielsa led Leeds to ninth place in the 2020/2021 season, in a team that had the Brazilian Raphinha as the main star. The team was just three points behind winning a spot in the Conference League.

The good results, however, were not repeated in the 2021/2022 season, and Bielsa was fired in February this year, after four seasons.

What also weighs for Santos to consider a possible arrival of Bielsa positive is the coach’s willingness to command the entire football department, as he had already asked in 2013, when he negotiated with the club.

Currently, Peixe does not have an executive, and Andres Rueda holds the presidency and leadership of the club’s main department.

Santos, at this moment, understands that a strong signing is needed that can extract the maximum from its players in the next season. Without much investment power to reformulate the squad, Peixe believes that the most precise path to success is the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa.

