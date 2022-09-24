F1 2023: Williams not renewing Latifi after three seasons | formula 1

One more chair moves on the F1 grid for next year. The change is in Williams, which recently renewed the contract with Alexander Albon: the team will discontinue the bond with Nicholas Latifi after three seasons with the Canadian driver. He stays with the team until the end of 2022, but has yet to have a replacement announced, nor his fate in 2023.

– On behalf of the entire team, I would like to say a huge thank you to Nicholas. He is a great teammate, has a high regard for his colleagues and work, and is greatly appreciated and respected throughout the company. I know he will do his best to maximize what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the luck for his future – declared Jost Capito, head of the British team.

Nicholas Latifi at the 2022 Italian GP F1 press conference — Photo: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 27-year-old Canadian made his F1 debut in 2020 alongside George Russell – now at Mercedes. The pair fought for points on a series of opportunities, but the inefficiency of the car and some strategic mistakes, as well as breaks, undermined the chances and the team ended the year with zero.

In 2021, at last, Williams left the championship lantern: he scored for the first time with the seventh place for Latifi and the eighth for Russell in the Hungarian GP, ​​and he returned to have his double among the top ten in Belgium, when the Canadian took ninth place in the standings and the young Brit, with his first podium in second place – since there was, in practice, no race.

– So I’m parting with Williams at the end of the year. I am honored to have represented them for the last 3 years. A huge thank you to the entire team – it’s been an amazing journey and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. Determined to end 2022 positively. We have six races left! – tweeted the pilot.

Russell still scored two more points last season (Italy and Russia), but Latifi would once again be highlighted by a misfortune: he crashed in the last five laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, the last stage of the year.

The collision started a spiral of events that culminated in the victory and consequent world conquest of Max Verstappen, and controversial decisions of the race direction that led to the departure of Michael Masi from the position of race director of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). Latifi was even the target of death threats for what happened.

Safety car leads the pack in the final laps of the F1 Abu Dhabi GP — Photo: XPB Images

The current season has also started lackluster for the Canadian, overshadowed by new teammate Alexander Albon.

The Thai, who retired from F1 in 2021 after being released from the RBR, has already started scoring in the third race of the year and has won four of the six points that Williams has in the 2022 Constructors’ World Championship.

Also weighing against Latifi was the good performance of Nyck de Vries, his former rival in Formula 2: the Dutchman was called up at the Italian GP to replace Albon, diagnosed with appendicitis, and crossed the finish line in ninth place in his debut race. of F1.

Nyck de Vries before making his first F1 GP with Williams — Photo: ANP via Getty Images