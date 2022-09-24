Fábio Sormani is fired at the last minute by ESPN and the reason shocks the web

Journalist has more than 40 years of career and has worked in the main press vehicles in the country

The sports media week in Brazil had the surprise of journalist Felippe Facincani’s dismissal from ESPN channel. However, this Friday (23), another professional left the station. After a statement from the Disney Group, journalist Fábio Sormani is no longer part of the station’s commentator body.

According to information published on the UOL portal, the journalist was the subject of a compliance complaint (the sector responsible for managing the conduct of employees). According to the investigation, three sources pointed out that there was an assessment that the professional had a homophobic conduct. Columnist Gabriel Vaquer confirmed the fact and went further, detailing the issue.

In his column on the Notícias da TV portal, Vaquer stated that Sormani made a homophobic joke in the presence of people from the station, one of the professionals who heard the commentator’s speech, found the attitude inadmissible.

Sormani also subscribed to a blog on the ESPN website and has a career spanning over 40 years. In addition to working at the Disney group station, the journalist was also a commentator for Record, SBT, Sportv and Bandeirantes. He was featured in the main press vehicles in the country.