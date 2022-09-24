Farm 14: Ruivinha de Marte criticizes Deolane’s stance in the game after discussion: “Want to plant discord”

In “The Farm 14the friendship between martian redhead and Deolane It didn’t last long, because the lawyer didn’t like the influencer’s attitude after she celebrated the return of Deborah from the countryside, who has been a declared rival of the doctor since the beginning of the program.

After the discussion, in an outburst with friends, Ruivinha criticized Deolane’s stance and stated that she formed her opinion about her alone: ​​”Right at the beginning there was this division and I saw many things that spoke of it. But I didn’t have a chance to talk to her, to know what she was like”, started.

The girl also revealed that despite receiving warnings from friends, she was blind to Deolane: “It was like Rosiane said, I want to be here to be fair because my big problem is finding it, and I saw a lot of people talking about her. I was just blind, right?”.

Finally, tiktoker criticized the blonde’s stance in the game, stating that she makes intrigue and likes people to be ‘drooling egg’: “AndI’m seeing what she did. She wants to sow discord among the girls because she wants the girls to drool over her egg”.