Felipão and Athletico Paranaense are afraid of what Marcos Braz can do with a star

September 23, 2022 · 12:00 pm

O Athletico ParanaenseThe Coach Felipe are afraid of what the money of the Flamengo can do with the club at the end of 2022. To that end, the board of Drilling decided to shield the cast and ruled out any negotiation before the final of the Liberators. David Terans and Vitor Roque has been drawing the attention of the market, but the club avoids negotiations until the end of October, aiming at the final of the continental competition.

Uruguayan terans is on the radar of Flamengo and Marcos Braz can meet the request of Dorival Junior and make an offer once the competition is over. On a high this year, the hurricane has players that have been attracting the attention of the market in Brazil and Europe. Another name that has also been raising polls is the side Abnermainly from the Botafogo It’s from palm trees.

Vitor Roque is closely monitored by 6 European clubs, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Juventus are some of those who have been probing the player. However, the priority of the player’s staff 17 years It’s English football. The attacker’s fine is 100 million euros (505.0 million reais at the current price).

already the uruguayan David Teranswhich was named after the Flamengohas the pass rated at 5.0 million dollars (25.6 million reais at the current price). O Drilling paid 7.5 million reais by the Uruguayan last year. Player is highly rated for being an alternative to arrascaetawhich received surveys from abroad and may have an offer at the end of the Qatar World Cup.