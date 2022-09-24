Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert declare support for Lula on their social networks (video)

To the sound of “All you need is love”, by the English group The Beatles, the two simulated a heart with their hands.
247 – The couple of presenters Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert posted on their social networks, this Friday (23), a video in which they reproduce the letter “L” with their fingers, showing support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections on October 2.
To the sound of “All you need is love”, by the English group The Beatles, the two simulated a heart with their hands, followed by the “L”., initial for Lula.
>>>> Milton Nascimento, Ziraldo and more artists appear in new video of “turns a vote” for Lula
The couple joins the wave of artists who are mobilizing to promote the so-called “useful vote” to elect Lula in the first round and remove Bolsonaro from power once and for all.
Sign the 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247