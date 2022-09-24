Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert declare support for Lula on their social networks (video)

To the sound of “All you need is love”, by the English group The Beatles, the two simulated a heart with their hands.

247 – The couple of presenters Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert posted on their social networks, this Friday (23), a video in which they reproduce the letter “L” with their fingers, showing support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections on October 2.

The couple joins the wave of artists who are mobilizing to promote the so-called “useful vote” to elect Lula in the first round and remove Bolsonaro from power once and for all.

