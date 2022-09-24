Fernando Zor shows single phase

Fernando Zor has made it clear that he is single. On social media, the singer has shared with netizens some videos and comments about his current phase after breaking up with Maiara.

Among the most recent publications is a video in which the singer plays with the bad side of being single. “The downside of being single is having to talk about my day about 15 times,” he wrote, referring to the daily exchanges of messages with the “contatinhos”.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in early 2019joao valentine ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (9) The singers broke up in a few months and then got back together again. Several times, they continued this back and forthPlayback / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (8) In one of the reconciliations, Maiara dropped several indirections for Fernando to ask her to marry him, which did not happen- until the beginning of 2021reproduction ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) In February 2021, after a lot of yo-yoing, Fernando and Maiara took a Romanesque trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with the marriage proposal, and she accepted.Playback / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (7) In September 2021, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, Fernando’s jealousy put an end to the six-month engagement.Disclosure ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (10) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced reconciliation.joao valentine Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (6) On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced her breakup with the singer and vented on Instagram. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the countrywoman about what she would have won as a year-end giftPlayback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (5) Fernando, in turn, expressed his denial of the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind”, he told Léo Dias. The statement caused outrage from fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”Leo Franco / Agnews Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (4) In March 2022, however, Maiara and Fernando were caught shopping together in São Paulo.Playback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (3) According to Léo Dias, the singers are together and imposed rules so that, this time, the relationship works. For this, the two should prioritize discretion, without taking to the media love, disaffection, pain, declarations, exchanges of affection in public or important dates.Playback / Instagram 0

Rumors that Fernando would be single emerged in the second half of August, when he and Maiara stopped following each other on Instagram. At the time, sources sought by the LeoDias column ensured that the two, until that moment, were still together. However, the singer’s recent publications show that the relationship has ended once again.

In an interview with the headline of this column during an event in Brasília in early August, Maraisa joked about the constant comings and goings of her sister and Zor. She said the two broke up and got back together “54” times.

