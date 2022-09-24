Few know, but consuming THIS type of content is bad for your brain and body

Currently, we are faced with a lot of news that make us feel bad. Following tragedies such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation in Brazil, the increase in hunger in the world and problems caused by climate change make us feel sad. For know that consuming this type of content can be very bad for our body and our brain.

What’s worse is that the more we read about tragic issues, the more we end up looking for the issues, in a vain struggle over how to find solutions to these problems. This search for this kind of news can cause both our bodies and brains to be affected very badly, as new research has revealed.

What content is bad for the brain and body?

Bad news can have a very negative effect on the brain and body. For know that the tendency to spend a lot of time with negative, sad or depressing facts is a practice that researchers have been calling “doomscrolling”. The word is a combination of two terms in English: doom (which means ruin in Portuguese) and scrolling (the famous scrolling of the screen of the social media feed). This custom has grown a lot since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic.

A study by Bryan McLaughlin of the University of Texas in the United States found that 16.5% of the approximately 1,100 people surveyed had consumed “severely problematic” news content, raising levels of stress, anxiety and health issues, that is, very badly affecting the brain and the body.

See too: Statistics predicts that 30% of the adult population can become obese in a few years: Do THIS to avoid it!

Vicious circle of reading bad news

Even doing harm to these people, they ended up not disconnecting from this news. The volunteers enter a vicious circle, becoming more and more attracted and obsessed with the facts they were reading. As a means of reducing emotional distress, they kept checking for updates nonstop.

“But that doesn’t help. And the more they check the news, the more it starts to interfere with other aspects of their lives.”said the principal responsible for the study.

The research came up with a very worrying result in this test of bad content for the brain and the body. This is because 27.3% of respondents had “moderately problematic” levels of news consumption; while 27.5% were minimally impacted; and only 28.7% of the people were not affected. That is: almost 55% of the volunteers felt bad in some way.

Finally, the study also found that those participants with higher levels of problem drinking were far more likely to have mental and physical health problems. In addition, 74% of those who got ninth level of “severely problematic” drinking reported having mental health problems. Already 61% of them claimed to have physical problems.

Although it was already an expected result, the researchers were surprised to find that practically 17% of the volunteers were at the most severe level of the consumption spectrum.

See too: Is King Charles related to Count Dracula? Understand what’s behind this story