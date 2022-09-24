FGTS 2023 profit already has payment deadline; see how it will work

The calculation of FGTS profit is done considering all accounts linked to the fund. The profit from the money managed by the Federal Savings Bank and referring to the FGTS is fixed, in the amount of 3% per yearand, since 2017, this value is divided among the workers with active or inactive accounts in the fund.

As Caixa is the bank responsible for managing the accounts of the FGTSit uses the money deposited by employers to carry out various financial operations, such as loans, home equity loans and infrastructure and sanitation projects.

O annual profit of the operations carried out with the FGTS fund is then shared with the workers, although the withdrawal can only be made in cases provided for by law.

How was the payment of the FGTS profit in 2022?

This year, Caixa transferred the amounts referring to the year of 2021that is: they received workers who worked with a formal contract during the last year.

The payment followed a distribution index of 0.02748761 — this means that an account with a balance of BRL 100for example, was entitled to an extra credit of BRL 2.75. Altogether, more than BRL 13 billion to 107.7 million Brazilians.

According to Caixa, the sum of the FGTS income with the normal remuneration of the accounts and the fund’s profit results in a 94.9% higher than savings over the same period.

FGTS profit payment forecast in 2023

As happened this year, in 2023 workers will receive transfers related to FGTS Profit until the 31st of August.

It is necessary to remember that the profit withdrawal follows the same rules laid down by law to withdraw the FGTS, such as dismissal without just cause, purchase of a home, serious illness, retirement and state of public calamity, for example.