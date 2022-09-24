FGTS: Extraordinary withdrawal by CAIXA of R$1,000 wins redemption TERM

Attention workers. The extraordinary FGTS withdrawal (Service Time Guarantee Fund), in value of up to BRL 1,000, is still available to citizens across the country. At first, the release of values ​​was a measure with the objective of mitigating the economic impacts caused by inflation.

At first, for those who don’t know yet, the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right of every worker with a formal contract. What is known at the moment is that Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for the transfers, which are normally carried out through the Caixa Tem Digital Savings.

So, see how to check your FGTS and withdraw the available amounts below!

How to check your FGTS balance

The worker can consult his FGTS in various ways. So, take a look at each of them below:

By SMS

As one of the most practical ways to consult the FGTS, workers can opt for receiving text messages (SMS) when there is any movement in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund.

by correspondence

Another way to receive the FGTS statement is at your own home. The worker can access the information every two months, just inform the full address on the agency’s website, at a Caixa branch or by phone 0800 726 01 01.

On the website or app

Finally, it is possible to consult the FGTS statement through the Caixa website or through the FGTS application. Through the website, the worker must inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) or the Citizen Password. The query through the application is also simple, however, it is necessary to download it.

How to get the values?

It is important to highlight that the worker who has the Digital Savings Account, the deposit was made automatically by the Federal Government. The money is released 100% digitally via the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and IOS).

Withdrawal is optional for the worker. Therefore, it will be up to him to join the new modality or not. If you do not wish to redeem the amounts, you can inform Caixa through digital channels until November 10th.

Is the worker obliged to make the withdrawal?

The withdrawal is optional for the worker, that is, it is up to him to redeem the money or not. If the citizen is not interested in making the withdrawal, he must inform the decision through the FGTS application or at Caixa branches.

Even if the credit has been made in the Digital Social Savings Account, the worker can still choose to undo the automatic credit, just access the mentioned channels until November 10th.

It is worth mentioning that it is only possible not to move the amounts after they have been credited. It turns out that after December 15th, the funds will be returned to the FGTS account, duly corrected.