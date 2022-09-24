final at Maracanã costs from R$ 280

Tickets for the second game of the Copa do Brasil final, between Flamengo and Corinthians, on October 19, will go on sale on Monday, starting at 10 am, initially for members-supporters. For the general public, if there is availability, tickets can be purchased on Tuesday, from R$ 280.

Flamengo also informed that, according to the guidance of the security authorities, access to the stadium will be exclusively via physical ticket. In this way, it will not be possible to use a ticket card in this match and the voucher of those who bought it online will be released for exchange in the order history on the sales website from 10/12.

The club will still inform the exchange points.

Check the information released by Flamengo about the sale

Escalation:

9/26, (10am) – Packages / Diamond / World’s Largest (0/1)

9/26, (2pm) – Platinum / Most Beloved (2)

09/26, (6 pm) – Gold / Always With You (3)

09/27, (10h) – Silver / We Play Together (4)

09/27, (2 pm) – Bronze / Wherever You Are (5)

09/27, (6 pm) – Nação Jr. / General public online (6)

10/13, (10:00 am) – exchange points, physical points of sale and Gratuities

10/19, (5pm) – Closing of online sales

Values:

North (Flemish)

– Diamond: R$70.00

– Platinum: BRL 98.00

– Gold: BRL 98.00

– Silver: BRL 112.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$140.00

– General Public: BRL 280.00 (half BRL 140.00)

South (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 100.00

– Platinum: BRL 140.00

– Gold: BRL 140.00

– Silver: BRL 160.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$200.00

– General Public: R$400.00 (half R$200.00)

Upper East (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 150.00

– Platinum: BRL 210.00

– Gold: BRL 210.00

– Silver: BRL 240.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$300.00

– General Public: R$600.00 (half R$300.00)

Lower East (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 162.50

– Platinum: BRL 227.50

– Gold: BRL 227.50

– Silver: BRL 260.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$325.00

– General Public: R$650.00 (half R$325.00)

West (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 200.00

– Platinum: BRL 280.00

– Gold: BRL 280.00

– Silver: BRL 320.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$400.00

– General Public: BRL 800.00 (half BRL 400.00)

Maracanã Mais (Flamengo)

– Diamond: BRL 681.25

– Platinum: BRL 923.75

– Gold: BRL 923.75

– Silver: BRL 1045.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$1287.50

– General Public: BRL 2500.00 (half BRL 1287.50)

Opening hours for the general public and closing of online sales:

09/27, (6 pm) – Nação Jr. / General public online

10/13, (10am) – Exchange Points*

10/13, (08:00) – Free*

10/19, (5:00 pm) – Closing of online sales*

*Subject to change.

GENERAL PUBLIC: FROM 10/27.

WARNING:

– All recipients of the gratuities must be present to pick up the tickets.

– On the day of departure, it will be necessary to present the original document with photo of the disabled person and the accompanying person.

– Gratuity withdrawal is subject to availability

– There will be no free pick-up at the gates on the day of departure!

Half price info:

Teachers from the municipal and state public schools in Rio de Janeiro, people up to 21 years of age and students of all ages taking a course recognized by the MEC are entitled to half-price admission. Young people aged between 15 and 29 who have the Youth ID are also eligible, which must be presented at the time of purchase, accompanied by an original document with photo. Only the beneficiary himself can purchase and exchange his half-price ticket, as long as he has proof of this condition and the benefit. The withdrawal of tickets from individuals under 15 years old can only happen when duly accompanied by parents or legal guardians. In addition, those responsible must present a ticket from the same sector as the minors to be able to carry out the withdrawal.

Procedure and documents required for the purchase and withdrawal of tickets:

TO PURCHASE AND REMOVE TICKETS, THE PURCHASE HOLDER (LOGIN OWNER) MUST PRESENT THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS:

– Printed, completed and signed voucher (ONLY FOR EXCHANGE OF TICKETS PURCHASED ON THE INTERNET);

– Official and original identification document with photo and CPF;

– Document proving the benefit of buying a half-price ticket (if any);

NOTE: For tickets purchased by foreigners, only the original passport will be accepted as an official document.

Heads up:

– The withdrawal of tickets from individuals under 15 years old can only happen when duly accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. In addition, those responsible must present a ticket from the same sector as the minors to be able to carry out the withdrawal.

– If the same voucher contains more than one ticket, the holder of the purchase must withdraw all the tickets contained in the voucher at the same time, it will be mandatory to bring all the documents mentioned above. In cases of half price, it will be mandatory to present proof(s) of half price(s).

– THERE WILL BE NO REMOVAL BY THIRD PARTIES, ONLY THE PURCHASE HOLDER (LOGIN OWNER) CAN REMOVE THE TICKETS.

– Payment can be made in cash, credit card and debit card.

Ticket Sales for Foreigners: Tickets for foreign fans can only be purchased at physical points of sale. The foreign fan must, mandatorily, present the original passport at the time of purchase. Copies of the document will not be accepted. In addition, payment can only be made in cash (R$). Other means of payment will not be accepted.

Ticket pick-up points:

More information about the points coming soon.