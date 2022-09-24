Find out HOW MUCH you will be able to withdraw from the salary bonus next year

During this year, several workers ended up getting very confused with PIS/Pasep payments. This is because the amount that should be deposited this year has not been made available.

Already, amounts from previous years that had not yet been offered to workers became available during this year. All these changes have left the worker not knowing what he will receive in 2023.

PIS/Pasep allowance 2023

Many people may not know what PIS/Pasep is and how it works. the reality is that this payment method is a right of all people who have a formal contract and are in accordance with the program’s requirements.

Thus, annually the Federal Government makes a payment according to the months worked in the previous year. This amount became known as PIS/Pasep, which stands for Social Integration Program (PIS) and Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

Thus, in order to obtain values ​​in this payment model, interested parties must comply with four rules. The first is to be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in the base year. For example, to receive amounts for the past year, the valid date for counting enrollment years is 2021.

People who have spent at least 30 days working during the base year will be eligible, without the need to be consecutive. It is necessary that this service has been paid for by an Individual.

During this time, the worker cannot have received monthly amounts that exceed the amount of up to two minimum wages.

Finally, it is necessary that the information of this service is correctly registered in the Annual List of Social Information (RAIS). It is worth mentioning that this service is an obligation of the employer.

Available values

A doubt that many people have is in relation to the amounts available for the payment of PIS/Pasep. The amount available is a minimum wage in force in the year of transfer. For example, the deposit made this year was R$1,212.

But, it is important to mention that not all people can receive this amount. That’s because the value is equivalent to 12 months of service. Thus, if the person worked only six months, he will receive half of the current minimum wage.

2023 payments

During this year many people ended up having doubts about this type of receipt. This is because the payments for 2019 and 2020 were made available. This is because during the pandemic these amounts were suspended due to the country’s financial situation during the catastrophic moment.

Thus, this year these amounts are made available to those interested and who meet the requirements for receipt. Until December it is possible to request payment.

However, those who worked during 2021 are waiting for the moment to participate in the distribution of program values. However, the government has decided that it will be better to leave this moment for next year, considering that the current budget is not at its best.

For this reason, the forecast is that the process will be carried out in 2023, however, the year for this has not yet been made available. It is worth remembering that due to delay, at the time of payment, the valid amount will be the minimum wage of 2023.

