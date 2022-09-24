Find out who voices B2EMO in ‘Andor’ and learn more about the series!

[Aviso: este post contém spoiler de “Star Wars: Andor” – episódios de 1 a 3.]

If you ever wanted to find out who was the actor responsible for voicing the droid B2EMO in “andor“, this is certainly your chance to find out. There’s no doubt that the person behind the character’s voice is someone with a lot of experience with amazing “Star Wars” characters.

The production that addresses the previous events of the Disney+ franchise brings in its production the character of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, who was last seen in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, when he ends up being asked to join the galaxy’s Rebel Alliance.

As far as B2EMO is concerned, he emerges from the first episode. For those who don’t know, it’s a charming red and yellow earth gear rescue unit that, for a long time, has been of service to the family of Andor, as well as possessing secret information about Cassian.

We see in the first three episodes of the production, we see Cassian going in search of his sister, who he lost sight of the moment he was taken from his home planet, Kenari.

Therefore, after ending up fighting, an attitude that resulted in the death of Corporate Sector Authority agents, it is necessary for Andor to find some assertive method to leave the planet and, eventually, end up going through the path of the character played by Stellan Skarsgård, Luther Rael. .

She then makes him a proposal: “fight the real Empire”. By getting into this situation, it is possible to check several times in which the droid, which belonged to his adoptive mother, B2EMO, appears in order to be able to help and keep Cassian’s secrets safe, at least until a poster is released. related to Andor spread throughout the Corporate Zone.

As for the fact related to who gives voice to the character of Andor’s series, “B2EMO”, it is none other, none other than Dave Chapmanpopularly known for his great skill with puppets.

He has done a lot of work on the “Star Wars” films in the past, especially on titles like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and every episode in the sequel trilogy.

