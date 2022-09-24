Flamengo officializes another millionaire shirt sponsorship

In a hearing that took place at Flamengo’s headquarters, located in Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the Mais Querido Deliberative Council approved the sponsorship contract with the insurance company Assist Card. According to the portal Throw!the company will stamp its brand on the back of Flamengo’s uniform until 2024 and will earn the club’s coffers R$ 20 million.

As informed by the website, the new bond was unanimously approved by Flamengo’s board members. The event took place last Thursday (22), at 19:00 (Brasilia time). In this way, Mengão will end the season with R$ 130 million in revenue from sponsors on the uniform.

Read too: Technician speculated at Flamengo becomes Vasco’s wish for 2023

Flamengo Sponsors

Adidas – BRL 33 million – Sporting Goods

BRB – BRL 32 million – Master

PixBet – BRL 24 million – Chest

Assist Card – BRL 20 million – Back

Free Market – BRL 18 million – Shoulder

Havana – BRL 12.6 million – Manga

ABC of Construction – R$ 6.1 million – Bermuda

Luvix – BRL 4 million – Sock

Assist Card was an occasional sponsor in the game against Vélez

In the match in which Flamengo stamped its spot for the final of this year’s Conmebol Libertadores Cup, Assist Card closed a punctual agreement with Rubro-Negro and stamped its brand on the shirt momentarily. In other words, the previous agreement already demonstrated a relationship that could be definitive.

It was not the first time that this model was adopted by the marketing department of Mengão. Before the final of last year’s Supercup, against Palmeiras, “Prime Video” also stamped its mark on the back of the uniform just for the decision of the tournament. On the other hand, the negotiation did not proceed towards a more lasting model.

Follow Yago Martins on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.