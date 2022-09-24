Fleury: BofA gives double upgrade for discounted valuation and synergies with Pardini

Bank of America raised the recommendation for Fleury from ‘underperform’ to ‘buy’, citing the valuation discounted, positive perspectives for short-term results and the synergies that will be captured with the merger with Hermes Pardini.

BofA said the M&A with Pardini was “assertive” and will reduce Fleury’s multiple from 14x the estimated profit for next year to 11x.

This multiple is a 40% discount compared to Fleury’s historical average and a 10% discount compared to other players in the sector.

Analysts also said that the possible capital increase announced in June should improve the liquidity of the paper, reduce leverage and strengthen the pipeline company’s M&As.

BofA raised the target price for Fleury from R$18 to R$23, a upside potential of 31%.

The bank said that since its downgrade in Fleury in July last year, the company “made several moves to ensure its dominance in the main capitals of Brazil.”

Among them, BofA cites the various M&As in complementary segments and long-term partnerships with hospitals and healthcare providers — for example, BP and Bradesco Saúde.

Since the downgrade, the stock has also dropped another 26%, opening a “window of opportunity.”

“We see positive growth prospects for Fleury. We estimate a revenue CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2024 and a sustainable EBITDA margin of 27%,” the bank said.

Geraldo Samor