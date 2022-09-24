Flora leaves Irene penniless, turns her into a maid and shocks her by destroying patrimony left by Gonçalo

In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will transform the life of Irene (Glória Menezes) in a hell. That’s because, in the next chapters, Fontini will run the risk of going bankrupt after the bitch merges Fontini and the American WPaper, which is bankrupt. With this, the money from the sale will go directly to Flora’s account.

At first, this will happen with the support of Irene, who will not listen to Lara (Mariana Ximenes), nor to Halley (Cauã Reymond), who, at Lara’s request, will beg for the deal not to be closed. The lady, in turn, will only find out about everything later and will be shocked by the viper’s millionaire blow.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

By then, Fontini will be on the brink of bankruptcy and Irene will not have the resources to keep the workers. The solution will be a new management model: workers will become partners in the company and with that their salaries will be reduced. Gradually, she will rebuild the business.

See also: Zé Bob draws up a plan to unmask Flora, but sees it backfire: “Used me”

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.