FMS 2: Popó celebrates new fame as “the guy who beat Whindersson” | combat

Acelino “Popó” Freitas will be back in the ring at the Fight Music Show this Sunday, when he faces off against legendary MMA fighter José “Pelé” Landy in a boxing exhibition. The four-time boxing world champion also headlined the first edition of the event, in January, when he faced comedian and digital influencer Whindersson Nunes, in a fight that mobilized the public.

Popó’s expectation is that Sunday’s event will be as successful as the first. The fight against Whindersson introduced him to a whole new generation of fans not yet born at the height of his career in the early 2000s.

– I remember that, before the Fight Music Show, these 25 to 30 year olds used to say, “Look there, son, it’s Popó, our four-time boxing world champion.” And now, when I pass by airports, it’s different, it’s “Look Dad, the guy who beat up Whindersson Nunes!” (laughs) It leaves that legacy in the digital age, which I hope everyone here can come to this age as well. Pele, who did a lot for MMA in the past and a lot of people don’t know him, will get to know him – said the Bahia boxer at a press conference this week.

Popó was also moved to remember the difficulties at the beginning of his career and stated that he sees the fight in FMS 2 among the most important of his career.

– Every time I participated, or was called, for Fight Music Show 1, for this one, for the world championships, I was not only physically prepared, I was psychologically prepared to know what I was going to go through until I reached a title world, paying for a house on credit, of 10 m²… Until I was 23 years old, I had several opportunities to change my story. I’m here on this Fight Music Show to keep changing my story,” he said.

Combate broadcasts Fight Music Show 2 live this Sunday from 5:15 pm (Brasilia time). This Saturday, the channel also broadcasts the weigh-in of the event at 7pm. Check out the full card:

BOXING

Acelino “Popó” Freitas vs José Pele Landy

Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs Simone “Cat Woman” Silva

Dynho Alves vs Christian Figueiredo

Felipe Sertanejo vs Miltinho Vieira

Sergio Bertolucci vs Chico Salgado

MMA

John Allan vs Diego Dias

William Patolino x Luan Miau

Jackson Tortora x William Malvadeza

Edivan Pé de Sapo vs Alisson Vicente

Patricia Alujas “El Angel” vs Andressa Romero

Thor Silva vs Gabriel Bonfim