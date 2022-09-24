Former president blames agenda and priest for absence

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) justified today why he will miss the presidential debate tomorrow, promoted by a group of communication vehicles, for scheduling problems and the arrival of a new participantFather Kelmon (PTB).

In Ipatinga (MG) this Friday for a rally with former mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), candidate for the state government, Lula recalled that tomorrow he will be in São Paulo and, on Sunday (25), in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, in an interview with journalists before the event, she explained that she would have to better study Kelmon, launched by the PTB in early September, after the ineligibility of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB). The PTB member did not participate in the August 28 debate.

The debate will be held by the pool CNN Brasil, SBT, Estadão/Rádio Eldorado, Veja, Terra and Nova Brasil FM. it will start at 6:15 pm tomorrow.

In addition to Lula, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Felipe D’Avila (new), priest Kelmon (PTB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union). Apart from Lula, everyone should go.

The seven are the only ones whose parties have at least five federal deputies – which means that the promoters of the debate are obliged to invite them, according to the requirement of the Electoral Court, due to the presence of broadcasters with public concessions, such as SBT. and the radios.

I would love to participate because I have a deep pleasure to participate in debate, it’s good. Unfortunately, the SBT debate took a while. My coordinator sent a letter to make a pool, when the answer to the debate came, I already had an agenda in Rio and São Paulo

Lula, in Ipatinga (MG)

O UOL News could not find out when Lula’s schedules in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo were scheduled, but the pool was announced by CNN Brasil, already with a date for September 24, at the end of July, about 2 months ago, before the start of the election campaign, on 16 August.

According to Lula, the absence was officially announced by him in person yesterday, after participating in “Candidatos com Ratinho”, a program in which the presenter spoke with presidential candidates.

Lula’s position contrasts with what happened in the last presidential election, in 2018. Arrested in Curitiba due to conviction in the Lava Jato Operation process, Lula even went to court to participate in the Band debate, in August of that year — the that was not allowed. In the following debate, on RedeTV!, he had the pulpit removed from the stage.

Father Kelmon’s fault? Among the arguments to justify the absence, Lula cited Father Kelmon, launched by the PTB after Jefferson’s candidacy was barred by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), on September 1. Ineligible until 2023, the former parliamentarian is under house arrest.

There are new people I don’t know. It’s been a week since a candidate entered that I don’t even know who he is. So, I needed to study this citizen’s biography, his political background, what he has already done. It’s hard to debate in the dark

Lula, in Ipatinga (MG)

“You know that a debate is something you need to take seriously, you need to prepare yourself. At least a day in advance, you need to get to know your opponents a little,” added Lula.

Kelmon’s candidacy was approved by the TSE on the 16th. He was already vice on Jefferson’s ticket and will be able to participate in the debate because of the PTB’s presence in the Chamber.

Full schedule. The PT also mentioned his agenda in this final stretch. Until Sunday (25), he will visit at least three cities in three different states.

Today, he is in Ipatinga (MG) with Kalil

Tomorrow (24), there will be two rallies in São Paulo – in the morning in the south zone and in the afternoon in the east zone – alongside Fernando Haddad (PT), candidate for the São Paulo government;

On Sunday (26), he flies to Rio de Janeiro, for an event with the unprecedented presence of Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD).

I cannot cancel it because, with a week to go before the elections, canceling appointments that have been announced for the people is very delicate.

Lula, in Ipatinga (MG)

Lula is ahead of the polls, with the possibility of victory in the first round. According to Datafolha released yesterday (22), the former president has 47% of voting intentions, 14 percentage points ahead of Bolsonaro, in second, with 33%.