Former striker Rodrigão says that relationship with Hortência helped his career

The 19-year difference was not an obstacle to the relationship between Hortência and Rodrigo Fernandes Alflen, aka Rodrigão. The sporting couple had a relationship that lasted five years and ended in 2010. Even so, the former striker for Santos, Palmeiras and Internacional, among many other clubs, still has affection for the Queen of Basketball. So much so that he said that his ex-companion was fundamental at a certain point in his career.

“She helped me a lot to grow as a sportsman, because I was never right, how can I argue? The athlete has a lot of that. He said I wasn’t playing because the coach didn’t like me, because the physical trainer didn’t train me, because I didn’t know who didn’t like me either… And then she said: ‘Rodrigo, no one likes you, man. It’s not possible, have you ever stopped to think that you could be wrong too?”, recalled the former. 44-year-old player, in an interview with UOL Esporte.

“Once I was in Poison because the team lost and I didn’t play well either. She said: ‘don’t argue with me, because I’ve conquered everything in my profession’. So what happened? I didn’t argue. I had to listen. It made me a better athlete, a better human being. She was very important in that sense,” he added.

Perhaps for lack of patience, Rodrigão rotated, and a lot, in football. Over nearly two decades of his career as a professional player, he had almost 20 clubs on his resume. The former athlete from Santos recalled that, if the Queen of Basketball had been in his life earlier, he would not have done “so much nonsense”.

“She joked with me. She said that if she had arrived earlier, she wouldn’t have done so much stupidity. When you’re younger, even though you have a family structure, you don’t have a professional structure and in my career things happened very quickly, like athletes. I screwed up a lot. Today I’m having the opportunity to work with young people and cite examples. You can only guide a person, a young person, through what you’ve lived. It’s no use for me to reach out to a young person and say: ‘he pedals five times to one side, five times to the other and scores a goal. He’ll come to me and say: ‘have you done it?’ I’m going to say no”, analyzed Rodrigão.

‘Santos needs trained people’

Currently working in the football department of Jabaquara and also in a company that manages the career of athletes, Rodrigão has the know-how to analyze the current situation of Santos, added to the fact that he played on two occasions with the shirt of Alvinegro Praia, between 1999 and 2001. Even because of that, he pointed out that President Andrés Rueda did not know how to surround himself with qualified professionals to manage the football department.

“He joined last year. Santos is going through a very difficult moment until today, much more economically. He arranged the accounts, he understands economics. Now, he has to bring or he had to bring, in short, people who understood football and give them autonomy to work. What is happening at the moment discredits him. In less than two years, four or five coaches came, and brought in players who, suddenly, ended up not working out. So, he is a businessman who was successful in the field and he is settling the club’s accounts. Now, taking this to football, he needs to bring in trained people who understand football”, he analyzed.

“Leaving Rueda a little, today the basic categories of Brazilian football demand results from a coach in a sub-11 and sub-13. Well, let the kids play, they don’t demand results. Otherwise, we’ll hit the profile. base categories of big teams have everything a high player. Why? Because they need results to win. Then it comes to a sub-15, sub-16 and they don’t have technical quality”, he added.

Neymar is ‘the man’ of the national team

“I ask you: if today our national team doesn’t have Neymar, do you believe it will win the Cup? And many people still criticize him, hey! Neymar is this, Neymar is that. play, because we are losing our references, we are losing our idols. If Neymar leaves, who is our idol? We will be lacking. New players are emerging, Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo, but they are still young . We don’t have an idol. But why is that? Come on in training, we’re losing training references.”

Diniz in the national team and Fluminense champion

“I would like Fluminense to win the Brazilian Championship. I read that they are going to make or have made an invitation to the [Fernando] Diniz to be the new coach of the national team. I’m a fan of his work. He had to have more time to be able to do that, and this longer time is only available at the base, right? Because a big team like this doesn’t have that time, it’s all a short-term result. Some players friends of mine have worked with him at Athletico-PR, at Fluminense itself in the other generation, at Santos, they praise him a lot. He makes the player play football. I would like to see him with the title in 2022. Eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, the Brazilian was left. But I think it’s difficult because there would have to be a lot of missteps from Palmeiras.”

Diniz against fad

“It became a fad because two coaches, Jorge Jesus and Sampaoli, did good work here in Brazil. And then Diniz came to get out of this fad. Today, teams, managers protect themselves by bringing in foreign coaches, because when you talk about a Brazilian coach, you already have that distrust of the fans. The coach arrives with some demands. When it’s a foreign coach, the fan talks about giving him a deadline, because then he brings his players. So, you have two, three months deadline for the fans to start charging. I think the clubs used this as a strategy. But we have good coaches. Dorival is one of them. The most important thing is that you are a manager of people.”

Lack of space for technical players

“We created a model, a system wanting to copy Europe a lot, which is a high profile system, a tall player, a strong player in all generations. The goalkeeper has always had to be tall, the defender has to be tall, the striker has to be tall… Wow, I want to have a Rivaldo, I want to have a Giovanni, but I can’t forget that Soteldo is also important for the team. He has a technical quality. don’t give these players a chance [baixos]. Today the profile of the line player is above 1.80 m. I know because I’ve been through this. I nominated one of our players from Jabaquara and the first question from the goalkeeper coach was how tall was he. I said it was 1.84 m and he told me his team average was 1.87 m.

Faith in Athletico in the Libertadores final

“For having Felipão, a coach who is used to this type of competition, from a decisive game, it becomes an open game. Due to the squad and what they have been playing, Flamengo is favorite. But Athletico qualified over Palmeiras , which is also a great cast, anyway, Athletico arrives with a lot of morals. Athletico has that time tunnel in the CT do Caju and, if I’m not mistaken, their goal is to be world champion by 2024. conquered.”