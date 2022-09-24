Former Vasco, Ribamar scores for Ponte Preta and generates meme among Vasco residents

Vasco did not enter the field, but the crowd had a happy Friday night with Ponte Preta’s 2-0 victory over Londrina, at Estádio do Café. If they won, the team from Paraná would be equal to the club from Rio de Janeiro in fourth place in the Série B. In social networks, the result was much celebrated. Especially because the former Vasco da Gama Ribamar scored the second goal.

The Ponte striker played for Vasco between 2019 and 2020. He scored some important goals, like one in the classic against Flamengo, which even earned him music. But he also missed a lot of goals in São Januário and heard criticism. His passage was more marked by the cheers of the fans than by victories. This Friday, the Vasco apologetics. His name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

