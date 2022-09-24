Four youths were arrested for preparing a terrorist attack. And this had never happened in Iceland.

It is the first arrest of its kind in the country. The operation involved 50 agents and the police are now investigating whether there are links between the detainees and extremist organizations.

Four people were arrested on Wednesday in Iceland in an “unprecedented” operation, as they were suspected of planning a “terrorist attack” that targeted various institutions and state citizens in the country, AFP advances. It is the first arrest of its kind in Iceland, a country with one of the lowest crime rates in the world, although the increase in delinquency in recent years has caused concern to the authorities.

“The origin of yesterday’s police operations [quarta-feira] (…) is part of an investigation into the preparation of a terrorist attack”, announced at a press conference on Thursday, the Icelandic national police commissioner, Karl Steinar Valsson.

Several semi-automatic weapons, some printed in 3D, were seized in nine different locations, as well as thousands of ammunition, in an operation that involved 50 agents.

Four Icelanders in their 20s were arrested in Kopavogur, a suburb of the capital Reykjavik, and in the southwestern city of Mosfellsbaer.

While the motives are still unknown, the targets would likely include parliament and the police themselves. However, Commissioner Valsson declined to explain the nature of the targets.

“It’s safe to say that our society is safer than it used to be. We’re starting some work and we’re seizing a lot of phones and computers and stuff. All this work is in the early stages. Obviously, we don’t want to reveal what the police’s exact response was,” Valsson said.

Police said they were investigating whether there were links between the men and extremist organizations and were in contact with foreign authorities.

“As far as we know, this is the first time an investigation of this kind has been launched. [na Islândia]. The origin of yesterday’s police operations was in the context of an investigation into the preparation of a terrorist attack,” said Valsson, not ruling out that further arrests could be made.

In turn, the superintendent of the Metropolitan Police of Reykjavik appealed to the population to report any sightings of weapons in the country.

“If people have information that guns are in the community, we encourage them to report it. These weapons can be semi-automatic, which are extremely dangerous weapons. If anyone has information about the weapons, we encourage people to let us know,” Grímur Grímsson said.

Iceland has 375,000 inhabitants and has been at the top of the Global Peace Index since being included in the ‘rank’ in 2008 as the ‘most peaceful country in the world’.