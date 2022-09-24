France repatriates works looted in the 19th century to Benin – 09/23/2022 – Illustrated

For centuries, his ancestors ruled a mighty kingdom in what is now Benin, but the first time Euloge Ahanhanzo Glèlè saw his great-great-grandfather’s throne was in a Paris museum a decade ago.

“How did it get here?” he remembers asking himself, standing before King Glèlè’s throne in a museum room filled with works of art that had been looted by French colonial forces at the end of the 19th century.

The throne in question is now back in Benin, after France returned 26 artifacts last year — and Ahanhanzo Glèlè bowed to it and sat barefoot before it one morning in July, like the subjects would do before a king, he said.

Ahanhanzo Glèlè, 45, is a sculptor and one of thousands of descendants of King Glèlè, who ruled the kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. and artistic heritage of your country.

“The artistic awakening of our population lay dormant from the late 19th century until 2022,” he said. “Now we’re waking up.”

In 2017, President Emmanuel Macron of France declared that “African heritage cannot be held prisoner by European museums” and promised to return looted works of art. But despite the promise, in the following years the number of artworks returned was minimal.

Now, restitutions are slowly becoming a steady stream, art historians say, and countries across West and Central Africa are studying how best to display the pieces and educate an audience that may have never heard of their existence. , let alone had an opportunity to see these works live.

The government of Benin, a country of 12 million in West Africa, believes it has found the right path.

More than 200,000 people attended a free exhibition of the artworks at the presidential palace, and 90% of the visitors were Beninese, according to the government, which promoted the exhibition vigorously.

Children asked their parents to take them, because they didn’t want to miss what had become a topic of conversation among their schoolmates. Spiritual leaders traveled to Cotonou from across the country to see the ancient artifacts. Some families spent half the day in line before being able to glimpse the pieces.

The exhibition “Benine Art Yesterday and Today: From Restitution to Revelation” also took the opportunity to expose works by contemporary artists to the throngs of visitors. The show featured 34 works from Benin, in an attempt to better position the collection on the map of West Africa’s thriving art scene.

“All artists dream of posterity, so it was an honor for us to stand by their side,” Julien Sinzogan, one of the participating contemporaries, said of the artifacts. “Now we are also part of posterity.”

After the success of the initial exhibition in the second quarter, it reopened in July. On the morning of the reopening, 13-year-old Marcus Hounsou, a French-Beninian boy who lives in France and was visiting Benin on his summer vacation, walked out of there with his smartphone full of photos and a lingering idea he said he would need. of time to explore. “I didn’t know any of these artists,” Hounsou said. “But I know many French and Americans.”

The ancient artifacts, stolen by French colonial forces when they sacked the palace of King Béhanzin in 1892, were on display until last year at the Quai Branly museum in Paris. They include wooden effigies of Kings Béhanzin and Glèlè, portrayed as a mixture of man and beast; two thrones; and four painted gates of Béhanzin’s palace.

Almost all of Africa’s past artistic heritage remains part of the collections of museums in Europe and the United States, according to French historian Bénédicte Savoy, one of the authors of a report on restitution. However, from Germany to Nigeria, from Belgium to Congo and from France to Senegal, Ivory Coast and Benin, European and African countries are now working to develop more systematic restitution.

The return of the 26 artifacts last year was the biggest return by a former European colonial power to an African country since Macron’s pledge in 2017.

In the presidential palace, Ahanhanzo Glèlè, a descendant of the king, is also one of the contemporary artists with works on display. In a room adjacent to the throne, his terracotta sculptures are positioned at the opening of the contemporary part of the show. It is the first time that his work is being exhibited in a Beninese institution.

But he predicted that the artifacts’ return would not be enough to fill the gaps in people’s knowledge of their country’s past overnight.

“Our children don’t know our history,” the artist said, describing the challenges Benin now faces in educating its people about a past that was uprooted from the country and kept in European museums for more than a century. “Even I, when asked about my own ancestors, often don’t know the answer.”

Part of that history is now being presented by contemporary artists, in an area not far from the presidential palace. In the port of Cotonou, Benin’s largest city, a government-funded street art mural that spans nearly 800 meters features shimmering paintings and graffiti celebrating the country’s past and hopes for the future.

When the exhibition ended in late August, the objects were transported to Ouidah, once a slave-trading port, where authorities are building a new slavery museum.

The government is also building three more museums, one designed to promote the work of contemporary artists like Ahanhanzo Glèlè.

On a recent afternoon in his studio, a backyard of his home in a working-class neighborhood of Cotonou, Ahanhanzo Glèlè was molding a clay sculpture of a farmer with a hoe in his hands. Friends and acquaintances would stop by to have a beer or soda with him while the artist worked.

Twenty sculptures were to be produced next, all commissioned for one of the museums under construction. In front of some of his works, in a small storage room, a sentence painted on the wall said “clay helps me find reason”.

Ahanhanzo Glèlè, who has four children, said that even they were more interested in manga than the history of their country or their father’s sculptures, but that he was determined to change that, inspired in part by the return of his ancestors’ belongings.

“I barely talk about my art and its influences to them,” said Glèlè. “It’s something I need to do more often.”

The New York Times, translated by Paulo Migliacci