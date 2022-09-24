From ‘Zorra’ to Eike, Nelson Freitas turns his career around: ‘I was accommodated’ – 09/24/2022

For almost two decades, Nelson Freitas was a constant presence on Brazilian TV, giving life to the humor sketches of “Zorra Total”.

Therefore, it would not be surprising if the audience in theaters to watch “Eike – Tudo ou Nada” find themselves in front of a familiar face, but take a while to recognize the actor who plays Eike Batista.

It was 17 years on TV Globo’s comedy show, reaching the final stage, in which the attraction was just called “Zorra”.

The program would end at the end of 2020, three years after Freitas said goodbye to the attraction. At the same time, Nelson Freitas entered the long list of actors who no longer had fixed contracts with the broadcaster.

Today, the actor is full of plans and celebrating the premiere of the feature in which he had the opportunity to play one of the most famous and controversial names of the 21st century in Brazil, Eike Batista.

In an interview with splash, the actor sees that the dismissal from Globo has brought him good things. “There were many years of comedy, of Zorra, but I’m getting out of that comfort zone, it’s a process that comes from the last four or five years”, he says.

“I was really comfortable. Until I thought I was getting old and that I still wanted to move people”, says the actor, now 60 years old. “It was a process that was also accelerated by the pandemic”, he reflects.

Today, the plans are high. In addition to “Eike” and other roles in the field of drama already agreed, Freitas has a particular desire: to trace an international career. “It’s my life goal”, says he, who already looks at an unexplored market for his work in English.

Eike is ‘very seductive’

By a decision of the directors of the feature, Nelson Freitas did not seek to meet with Eike Batista in person before giving life to the businessman.

“I would very much like to, but it was a decision of the production for us to have this distance. The fact is: our film is very tied to the events, to the things that are documented by the media”, said Freitas.

“Eike – Tudo ou Nada” is based on an acclaimed book-report of the same name written by journalist Malu Gaspar. The film, as a critical account for splashgoes a step further in the book and manages to make Eike Batista’s charisma vivid through Nelson Freitas’ performance, an essential part of understanding the character.

Nelson Freitas as Eike Batista in the film that portrays the businessman’s life Image: Desirée do Valle/Disclosure

“We avoid any kind of imitation or cheap caricature. In my role, we try to deliver the Eike we imagined. I borrowed from Nelson Freitas some characteristics, not only physical, but also sympathetic. Eike is a very nice guy, very seductive. , a great seller,” said the actor.

The feature tells the story of the rise and fall of Eike Batista, who became the richest man in Brazil, with the seventh largest fortune in the world, and fell precipitously when it became clear that no oil would come out of the fields explored by his oil company, OGX. .

If he had hit one, just one, of the punctures, what would it be like today? The will was so strong that the good player didn’t know when to stop. Nelson Freitas

International career paths

His daughter and grandson have been living in Australia for 15 years, a country that Nelson Freitas has been visiting since then because of the family bond. This year, he chose to live there for six months, “on a half-year sabbatical”, and found space to develop projects there.

“Australia doesn’t know Brazil, Brazil doesn’t know Australia. They are two planetary giants that need to get to know each other better. We have a mass of Brazilians producing in Australian studios, we need to strengthen this bond”, reflects the actor.

“People found out I was there. No artist or celebrity had spent so much time there. I stayed there as a resident and had this local experience”, he continues.